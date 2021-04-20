Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Castillo expected to start as Cincinnati hosts Arizona

By The Associated Press
April 20, 2021 3:06 am
1 min read
      

Arizona Diamondbacks (6-10, fourth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (9-6, first in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Reds: Luis Castillo (1-1, 7.04 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -136, Diamondbacks +119; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

BOTTOM LINE: Eduardo Escobar and the Diamondbacks will take on the Reds Tuesday.

The Reds are 7-2 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati ranks fourth in the MLB in hitting with a .262 batting average, Jesse Winker leads the team with an average of .368.

The Diamondbacks have gone 4-7 away from home. Arizona has hit 22 home runs this season, fifth in the MLB. Eduardo Escobar leads them with six, averaging one every 9.7 at-bats.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 7-0. Luke Weaver recorded his first victory and David Peralta went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Arizona. Jose De Leon took his first loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Naquin leads the Reds with seven extra base hits and is slugging .714.

Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with eight extra base hits and is slugging .586.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .235 batting average, 4.40 ERA

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .228 batting average, 4.48 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring), Mike Moustakas: (illness), Alex Blandino: (undisclosed).

Diamondbacks: Joakim Soria: (calf), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Tim Locastro: (finger), Christian Walker: (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 Spring Fling 5k
4|20 Looking to the Future of Cybersecurity,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter succeeds in historic first flight