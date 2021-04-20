On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Cavaliers transfer Justin McKoy signs to play for Tar Heels

By The Associated Press
April 20, 2021 4:23 pm
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has added Virginia transfer Justin McKoy.

The school announced Tuesday that the 6-foot-8 forward has signed after spending the past two seasons with the Cavaliers.

McKoy averaged 3.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 11.2 minutes per game last year, starting four of 19 games for Virginia. McKoy is from Raleigh and played in high school in Cary, with both located within 30 miles of the UNC campus in Chapel Hill.

The Tar Heels recruited McKoy under Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams, who retired earlier this month. New coach Hubert Davis was an assistant under Williams for nine seasons.

In a statement, Davis said McKoy has the versatility to play either forward position while also showing the defensive mobility to switch on ball screens.

