On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

CFP management committee discusses future format expansion

By The Associated Press
April 23, 2021 5:08 pm
< a min read
      

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The College Football Playoff management committee discussed dozens of possible changes to the four-team format during meetings this week while voicing support for the current format, executive director Bill Hancock said Friday.

In a news release, Hancock said the full committee of conference commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director heard from four of its members who have been analyzing expansions options.

Hancock said more than 60 possible formats were reviewed, including those with six, eight, 10, 12 and 16 teams.

The working group expects to make a full report on future formats at an upcoming meeting.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

“Since January 2019, when the presidents charged us with taking a careful look at all aspects of CFP, including the format, this group has diligently evaluated options for the future,” Hancock said in a statement. “Its efforts were delayed as a result of the pandemic, but it met again this week in Dallas, and we look forward to hearing more when its work is complete.”

The current College Football Playoff contract with ESPN is entering the eighth season of a 12-year deal that runs through the 2025 season.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 Spring Fling 5k
4|23 Getting Started with Amazon SageMaker...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower conducts flight operations and sails with the Japanese ally