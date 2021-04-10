On Air: Federal News Network program
Chambers boosts Charleston Southern past Robert Morris

By The Associated Press
April 10, 2021 4:31 pm
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jack Chambers threw for 255 yards and a touchdown and Terrence Wilson ran for two touchdowns and Charleston Southern beat Robert Morris 27-14 on Saturday.

It was the Buccaneers’ (1-2, 1-2 Big South Conference) first game at home since a 41-31 win over Campbell on Nov. 23, 2019.

Chamber’s 22-yard scoring pass to Isaac Ross with 87 seconds left before halftime broke a tie at 7 and Charleston Southern led the rest of the way. Chambers also ran for 79 yards on 20 carries to lead CSU in the ground game.

Wilson’s 2-yard touchdown run with 5:01 left in the third quarter made it 21-7 to end a 12-play, 69-yard drive that took five-and-a-half minutes off the clock. His first score of the day came on a 3-yard run with 6:19 left in the first for a 7-0 advantage.

George Martin’s 2-yard pass to D’Andre Hicks with 3:13 before halftime tied the score at 7. Martin threw for 304 yards on 18-for-38 passing and two touchdowns. He connected again with Hicks on an 8-yard scoring pass with 12:07 left to play to reduce the deficit to 24-14 for the Colonials (0-3, 0-2).

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball

