Champions League Glance

By The Associated Press
April 5, 2021 7:19 pm
All Times EDT
(Home teams listed first)
QUARTERFINALS
First leg
Tuesday, April 6

Manchester City (England) vs. Borussia Dortmund (Germany), 3 p.m.

Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Liverpool (England), 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 7

Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (France), 3 p.m.

Porto (Portugal) vs. Chelsea (England), 3 p.m.

Second leg
Tuesday, April 13

Chelsea vs. Porto, 3 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Apri 14

Borussia Dortmund vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

