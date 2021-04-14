Champions League semifinals: Madrid-Chelsea; PSG-Man City

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
LONDON (AP) — The lineup for the semifinals of the Champions League:
Real Madrid vs. Chelsea
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester City.
First legs: April 27/28
Second legs: May 4/5
___
