Champions League semifinals: Madrid-Chelsea; PSG-Man City

By The Associated Press
April 14, 2021 5:10 pm
LONDON (AP) — The lineup for the semifinals of the Champions League:

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester City.

First legs: April 27/28

Second legs: May 4/5

