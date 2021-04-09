On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Charleston Southern not bringing back women’s hoops coach

By The Associated Press
April 9, 2021 3:42 pm
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Charleston Southern is not renewing the contract of women’s basketball coach Fred Applin.

The school’s athletic director Jeff Barber thanked Applin for his nine years of service Friday and said a search for his full-time replacement would begin immediately.

Applin’s teams were 67-178 in his time, including 39-123 in the Big South Conference.

He led the Bucs to the Big South Tournament semifinals in 2017 and 2019, tying a program record with 18 victories four years ago.

Charleston Southern played in the Women’s Basketball Invitational in 2017, just the team’s third postseason berth in history.

Assistant coach Deion Craig will serve as interim head coach while a search is conducted.

