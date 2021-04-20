Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Mets 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 6 1 5 9 Nimmo cf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .395 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 1 0 .171 Smith lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .256 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Conforto rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .184 McNeil 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .162 Davis 3b 3 1 2 1 1 1 .385 McCann c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .235 1-Almora Jr. pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Walker p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Villar ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .292 Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Pillar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .133 Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — May p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Guillorme ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .417

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 3 4 2 6 12 Happ cf-lf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .160 Contreras c 3 0 0 1 1 2 .273 Rizzo 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .250 Bryant 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .265 Pederson lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .137 Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Báez ss 4 0 0 0 0 4 .200 Heyward rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .200 Sogard 2b 3 2 2 1 1 0 .172 Arrieta p 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Brothers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Duffy ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .091 Workman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Marisnick cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200

New York 000 010 000_1 6 2 Chicago 001 200 00x_3 4 0

a-singled for Gsellman in the 5th. b-grounded out for Brothers in the 6th. c-struck out for Barnes in the 7th. d-singled for May in the 9th.

1-ran for McCann in the 9th.

E_Davis 2 (2). LOB_New York 10, Chicago 8. HR_Davis (1), off Arrieta. RBIs_Davis (2), Sogard (3), Contreras (8). SB_Heyward (1). S_Arrieta.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (McCann, Smith, Lindor); Chicago 3 (Bryant, Rizzo). RISP_New York 1 for 6; Chicago 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Nimmo. GIDP_Duffy.

DP_New York 1 (McNeil, Alonso).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Walker, L, 0-1 3 2-3 2 3 2 6 7 91 3.21 Gsellman 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 0.00 Barnes 2 1 0 0 0 2 35 11.25 Familia 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.45 May 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.15

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Arrieta, W, 3-1 5 3 1 1 3 4 88 2.86 Brothers, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.45 Workman, H, 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.60 Chafin, H, 3 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 17 3.86 Kimbrel, S, 4-4 1 1 0 0 2 2 26 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Gsellman 3-0, Chafin 1-0. WP_Arrieta.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Joe West.

T_3:32. A_10,137 (41,649).

