Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Mets 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|5
|9
|
|Nimmo cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.395
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.171
|Smith lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Conforto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.184
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.162
|Davis 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.385
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|1-Almora Jr. pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Walker p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gsellman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Villar ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Pillar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Guillorme ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.417
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|3
|4
|2
|6
|12
|
|Happ cf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.160
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.273
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Bryant 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Pederson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.137
|Kimbrel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.200
|Heyward rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Sogard 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.172
|Arrieta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Brothers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Duffy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Workman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Marisnick cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|New York
|000
|010
|000_1
|6
|2
|Chicago
|001
|200
|00x_3
|4
|0
a-singled for Gsellman in the 5th. b-grounded out for Brothers in the 6th. c-struck out for Barnes in the 7th. d-singled for May in the 9th.
1-ran for McCann in the 9th.
E_Davis 2 (2). LOB_New York 10, Chicago 8. HR_Davis (1), off Arrieta. RBIs_Davis (2), Sogard (3), Contreras (8). SB_Heyward (1). S_Arrieta.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (McCann, Smith, Lindor); Chicago 3 (Bryant, Rizzo). RISP_New York 1 for 6; Chicago 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Nimmo. GIDP_Duffy.
DP_New York 1 (McNeil, Alonso).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker, L, 0-1
|3
|2-3
|2
|3
|2
|6
|7
|91
|3.21
|Gsellman
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0.00
|Barnes
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|11.25
|Familia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.45
|May
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.15
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Arrieta, W, 3-1
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|88
|2.86
|Brothers, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.45
|Workman, H, 2
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.60
|Chafin, H, 3
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|3.86
|Kimbrel, S, 4-4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|26
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Gsellman 3-0, Chafin 1-0. WP_Arrieta.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Joe West.
T_3:32. A_10,137 (41,649).
