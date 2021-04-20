Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Mets 1

By The Associated Press
April 20, 2021 11:30 pm
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 1 6 1 5 9
Nimmo cf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .395
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 1 0 .171
Smith lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .256
Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Conforto rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .184
McNeil 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .162
Davis 3b 3 1 2 1 1 1 .385
McCann c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .235
1-Almora Jr. pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Walker p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Villar ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .292
Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Pillar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .133
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
May p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Guillorme ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .417
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 3 4 2 6 12
Happ cf-lf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .160
Contreras c 3 0 0 1 1 2 .273
Rizzo 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .250
Bryant 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .265
Pederson lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .137
Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Báez ss 4 0 0 0 0 4 .200
Heyward rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .200
Sogard 2b 3 2 2 1 1 0 .172
Arrieta p 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Brothers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Duffy ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .091
Workman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Marisnick cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
New York 000 010 000_1 6 2
Chicago 001 200 00x_3 4 0

a-singled for Gsellman in the 5th. b-grounded out for Brothers in the 6th. c-struck out for Barnes in the 7th. d-singled for May in the 9th.

1-ran for McCann in the 9th.

E_Davis 2 (2). LOB_New York 10, Chicago 8. HR_Davis (1), off Arrieta. RBIs_Davis (2), Sogard (3), Contreras (8). SB_Heyward (1). S_Arrieta.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (McCann, Smith, Lindor); Chicago 3 (Bryant, Rizzo). RISP_New York 1 for 6; Chicago 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Nimmo. GIDP_Duffy.

DP_New York 1 (McNeil, Alonso).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Walker, L, 0-1 3 2-3 2 3 2 6 7 91 3.21
Gsellman 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 0.00
Barnes 2 1 0 0 0 2 35 11.25
Familia 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.45
May 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.15
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Arrieta, W, 3-1 5 3 1 1 3 4 88 2.86
Brothers, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.45
Workman, H, 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.60
Chafin, H, 3 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 17 3.86
Kimbrel, S, 4-4 1 1 0 0 2 2 26 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Gsellman 3-0, Chafin 1-0. WP_Arrieta.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Joe West.

T_3:32. A_10,137 (41,649).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 Spring Fling 5k
4|20 AWS Chicago Innovation Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force partnership helps rare woodpecker thrive