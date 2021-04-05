Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 3

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 3 4 3 2 12 Wong 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .154 Hiura 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Yelich lf 3 1 0 0 1 3 .200 García rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .231 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .083 Urías ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .100 Narváez c 3 1 2 3 0 0 .455 Arcia 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .091 Anderson p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Vogelbach ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Yardley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-McKinney ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .667 c-Robertson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D.Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Feyereisen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 5 5 5 3 6 Happ lf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .125 Contreras c 3 1 1 2 0 0 .083 Bryant rf-3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .250 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Báez ss 3 1 1 1 0 0 .200 Bote 2b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .143 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Pederson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Mills p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Marisnick cf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .167 Duffy 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .200 Heyward rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182 T.Williams p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Adam p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sogard 2b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .333

Milwaukee 000 000 300_3 4 0 Chicago 000 400 10x_5 5 0

a-walked for Anderson in the 6th. b- for Yardley in the 7th. c-struck out for McKinney in the 7th. d-struck out for Chafin in the 8th.

LOB_Milwaukee 3, Chicago 4. 2B_Duffy (1). 3B_Sogard (1). HR_Narváez (1), off Adam; Contreras (1), off Anderson; Báez (1), off Anderson; Bote (1), off Anderson. RBIs_Narváez 3 (4), Contreras 2 (3), Báez (3), Bote (2), Sogard (1). SB_Marisnick (1). S_Happ.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 0; Chicago 2 (Contreras, Bryant). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 4; Chicago 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Bradley Jr., Duffy. GIDP_Hiura, Bote.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Wong, Urías, Hiura); Chicago 1 (Duffy, Bote, Rizzo).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, L, 0-1 5 4 4 4 1 4 79 7.20 Yardley 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 6.00 D.Williams 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 22 13.50 Feyereisen 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA T.Williams, W, 1-0 6 2 2 2 2 6 85 3.00 Adam, H, 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 17 5.40 Chafin, H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 4 19 0.00 Mills, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Feyereisen 2-0, Adam 2-2, Chafin 1-0. HBP_T.Williams (Wong), Yardley (Báez), D.Williams (Contreras).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:49. A_10,343 (41,649).

