Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 3

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|4
|3
|2
|12
|
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Hiura 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Yelich lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.200
|García rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Urías ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.100
|Narváez c
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.455
|Arcia 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Anderson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Vogelbach ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Yardley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-McKinney ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|c-Robertson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D.Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Feyereisen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|5
|5
|5
|3
|6
|
|Happ lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.125
|Contreras c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.083
|Bryant rf-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Báez ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Bote 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.143
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Pederson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Mills p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Marisnick cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Heyward rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|T.Williams p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Adam p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sogard 2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|300_3
|4
|0
|Chicago
|000
|400
|10x_5
|5
|0
a-walked for Anderson in the 6th. b- for Yardley in the 7th. c-struck out for McKinney in the 7th. d-struck out for Chafin in the 8th.
LOB_Milwaukee 3, Chicago 4. 2B_Duffy (1). 3B_Sogard (1). HR_Narváez (1), off Adam; Contreras (1), off Anderson; Báez (1), off Anderson; Bote (1), off Anderson. RBIs_Narváez 3 (4), Contreras 2 (3), Báez (3), Bote (2), Sogard (1). SB_Marisnick (1). S_Happ.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 0; Chicago 2 (Contreras, Bryant). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 4; Chicago 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Bradley Jr., Duffy. GIDP_Hiura, Bote.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Wong, Urías, Hiura); Chicago 1 (Duffy, Bote, Rizzo).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, L, 0-1
|5
|
|4
|4
|4
|1
|4
|79
|7.20
|Yardley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|6.00
|D.Williams
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|13.50
|Feyereisen
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|T.Williams, W, 1-0
|6
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|6
|85
|3.00
|Adam, H, 1
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|5.40
|Chafin, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|19
|0.00
|Mills, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Feyereisen 2-0, Adam 2-2, Chafin 1-0. HBP_T.Williams (Wong), Yardley (Báez), D.Williams (Contreras).
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_2:49. A_10,343 (41,649).
