Chicago Cubs 9, Atlanta 3

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 9 16 8 5 5 Rizzo 1b 6 0 3 0 0 0 .241 Contreras c 4 1 1 1 1 0 .222 Duffy 3b 4 2 2 1 2 0 .286 Bryant lf 4 1 2 1 1 2 .310 Báez ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .235 Heyward rf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .203 Marisnick cf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .250 Hoerner 2b 4 1 2 1 1 2 .360 Alzolay p 3 0 1 0 0 0 .125 b-Sogard ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .233 Tepera p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Megill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Bote ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .161 Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 7 3 3 7 Acuña Jr. rf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .341 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Ozuna lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .189 Albies 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .226 d’Arnaud c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .200 Swanson ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .198 Riley 3b 3 1 2 1 1 1 .301 Heredia cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .300 Wilson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Jones p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dayton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Adrianza ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .258 Biddle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .316

Chicago 202 020 201_9 16 0 Atlanta 000 101 100_3 7 0

a-lined out for Tomlin in the 5th. b-singled for Alzolay in the 7th. c-walked for Dayton in the 7th. d-struck out for Megill in the 9th. e-struck out for Biddle in the 9th.

LOB_Chicago 12, Atlanta 7. 2B_Bryant (8), Heyward (4), Albies (9). 3B_Báez (1). HR_Marisnick (2), off Jones; Ozuna (3), off Alzolay. RBIs_Bryant (17), Báez (18), Heyward 2 (7), Hoerner (4), Marisnick (9), Duffy (4), Contreras (16), Riley (7), Ozuna (13), Acuña Jr. (18). SB_Heyward (2), Contreras (2), Hoerner (1). SF_Báez, Contreras.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 7 (Heyward 2, Contreras, Alzolay, Bryant 2, Rizzo); Atlanta 3 (Heredia 2, Swanson). RISP_Chicago 6 for 18; Atlanta 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Marisnick, Alzolay, Rizzo, Heredia, d’Arnaud. GIDP_Heredia, Freeman.

DP_Chicago 2 (Chafin, Báez, Rizzo; Hoerner, Báez, Rizzo).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alzolay, W, 1-2 6 4 2 2 1 6 94 4.71 Tepera 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 13 5.40 Chafin 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.22 Megill 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 0.00 Kimbrel 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 0.00

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wilson, L, 1-2 3 7 4 4 2 1 55 6.75 Tomlin 2 4 2 2 0 1 39 5.40 Jones 1 1-3 2 2 2 2 1 28 3.72 Dayton 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 16 6.14 Biddle 2 2 1 1 0 1 30 8.44

Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 2-0, Dayton 1-1. IBB_off Wilson (Hoerner), off Dayton (Contreras). HBP_Alzolay (Swanson). WP_Megill, Kimbrel.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Paul Clemons.

T_3:15. A_19,661 (41,084).

