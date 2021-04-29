Chicago Cubs 9, Atlanta 3

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|9
|16
|8
|5
|5
|
|Rizzo 1b
|6
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.222
|Duffy 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.286
|Bryant lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.310
|Báez ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Heyward rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.203
|Marisnick cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.360
|Alzolay p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|b-Sogard ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Tepera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Megill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Bote ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|Kimbrel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|3
|7
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.341
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Ozuna lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.189
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Swanson ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.198
|Riley 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.301
|Heredia cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Wilson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jones p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dayton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Adrianza ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Biddle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Chicago
|202
|020
|201_9
|16
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|101
|100_3
|7
|0
a-lined out for Tomlin in the 5th. b-singled for Alzolay in the 7th. c-walked for Dayton in the 7th. d-struck out for Megill in the 9th. e-struck out for Biddle in the 9th.
LOB_Chicago 12, Atlanta 7. 2B_Bryant (8), Heyward (4), Albies (9). 3B_Báez (1). HR_Marisnick (2), off Jones; Ozuna (3), off Alzolay. RBIs_Bryant (17), Báez (18), Heyward 2 (7), Hoerner (4), Marisnick (9), Duffy (4), Contreras (16), Riley (7), Ozuna (13), Acuña Jr. (18). SB_Heyward (2), Contreras (2), Hoerner (1). SF_Báez, Contreras.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 7 (Heyward 2, Contreras, Alzolay, Bryant 2, Rizzo); Atlanta 3 (Heredia 2, Swanson). RISP_Chicago 6 for 18; Atlanta 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Marisnick, Alzolay, Rizzo, Heredia, d’Arnaud. GIDP_Heredia, Freeman.
DP_Chicago 2 (Chafin, Báez, Rizzo; Hoerner, Báez, Rizzo).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alzolay, W, 1-2
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|94
|4.71
|Tepera
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13
|5.40
|Chafin
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.22
|Megill
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.00
|Kimbrel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|0.00
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wilson, L, 1-2
|3
|
|7
|4
|4
|2
|1
|55
|6.75
|Tomlin
|2
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|39
|5.40
|Jones
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|28
|3.72
|Dayton
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|6.14
|Biddle
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|30
|8.44
Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 2-0, Dayton 1-1. IBB_off Wilson (Hoerner), off Dayton (Contreras). HBP_Alzolay (Swanson). WP_Megill, Kimbrel.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Paul Clemons.
T_3:15. A_19,661 (41,084).
