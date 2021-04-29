On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Chicago Cubs 9, Atlanta 3

April 29, 2021 10:55 pm
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 9 16 8 5 5
Rizzo 1b 6 0 3 0 0 0 .241
Contreras c 4 1 1 1 1 0 .222
Duffy 3b 4 2 2 1 2 0 .286
Bryant lf 4 1 2 1 1 2 .310
Báez ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .235
Heyward rf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .203
Marisnick cf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .250
Hoerner 2b 4 1 2 1 1 2 .360
Alzolay p 3 0 1 0 0 0 .125
b-Sogard ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .233
Tepera p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Megill p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Bote ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .161
Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 7 3 3 7
Acuña Jr. rf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .341
Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Ozuna lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .189
Albies 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .226
d’Arnaud c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Swanson ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .198
Riley 3b 3 1 2 1 1 1 .301
Heredia cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .300
Wilson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Jones p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dayton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Adrianza ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .258
Biddle p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .316
Chicago 202 020 201_9 16 0
Atlanta 000 101 100_3 7 0

a-lined out for Tomlin in the 5th. b-singled for Alzolay in the 7th. c-walked for Dayton in the 7th. d-struck out for Megill in the 9th. e-struck out for Biddle in the 9th.

LOB_Chicago 12, Atlanta 7. 2B_Bryant (8), Heyward (4), Albies (9). 3B_Báez (1). HR_Marisnick (2), off Jones; Ozuna (3), off Alzolay. RBIs_Bryant (17), Báez (18), Heyward 2 (7), Hoerner (4), Marisnick (9), Duffy (4), Contreras (16), Riley (7), Ozuna (13), Acuña Jr. (18). SB_Heyward (2), Contreras (2), Hoerner (1). SF_Báez, Contreras.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 7 (Heyward 2, Contreras, Alzolay, Bryant 2, Rizzo); Atlanta 3 (Heredia 2, Swanson). RISP_Chicago 6 for 18; Atlanta 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Marisnick, Alzolay, Rizzo, Heredia, d’Arnaud. GIDP_Heredia, Freeman.

DP_Chicago 2 (Chafin, Báez, Rizzo; Hoerner, Báez, Rizzo).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Alzolay, W, 1-2 6 4 2 2 1 6 94 4.71
Tepera 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 13 5.40
Chafin 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.22
Megill 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 0.00
Kimbrel 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 0.00
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wilson, L, 1-2 3 7 4 4 2 1 55 6.75
Tomlin 2 4 2 2 0 1 39 5.40
Jones 1 1-3 2 2 2 2 1 28 3.72
Dayton 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 16 6.14
Biddle 2 2 1 1 0 1 30 8.44

Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 2-0, Dayton 1-1. IBB_off Wilson (Hoerner), off Dayton (Contreras). HBP_Alzolay (Swanson). WP_Megill, Kimbrel.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Paul Clemons.

T_3:15. A_19,661 (41,084).

