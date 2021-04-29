Chicago Cubs 9, Atlanta 3

|Chicago
|Atlanta
|Totals
|41
|9
|16
|8
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|Rizzo 1b
|6
|0
|3
|0
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Duffy 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Ozuna lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Bryant lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Báez ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Heyward rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Swanson ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Marisnick cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Riley 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Heredia cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alzolay p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Wilson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sogard ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tepera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jones p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Megill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dayton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bote ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Adrianza ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kimbrel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Biddle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|202
|020
|201
|—
|9
|Atlanta
|000
|101
|100
|—
|3
DP_Chicago 2, Atlanta 0. LOB_Chicago 12, Atlanta 7. 2B_Bryant (8), Heyward (4), Albies (9). 3B_Báez (1). HR_Marisnick (2), Ozuna (3). SB_Heyward (2), Contreras (2), Hoerner (1). SF_Báez (1), Contreras (2).
|Chicago
|Alzolay W,1-2
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Tepera
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Chafin
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Megill
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kimbrel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Atlanta
|Wilson L,1-2
|3
|
|7
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Tomlin
|2
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Jones
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Dayton
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Biddle
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_Alzolay (Swanson). WP_Megill, Kimbrel.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Paul Clemons.
T_3:15. A_19,661 (41,084).
