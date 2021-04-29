On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Chicago Cubs 9, Atlanta 3

By The Associated Press
April 29, 2021 10:57 pm
< a min read
      
Chicago Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 9 16 8 Totals 33 3 7 3
Rizzo 1b 6 0 3 0 Acuña Jr. rf 5 0 1 1
Contreras c 4 1 1 1 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0
Duffy 3b 4 2 2 1 Ozuna lf 4 1 1 1
Bryant lf 4 1 2 1 Albies 2b 4 1 2 0
Báez ss 4 1 1 1 d’Arnaud c 4 0 1 0
Heyward rf 5 1 2 2 Swanson ss 2 0 0 0
Marisnick cf 5 1 1 1 Riley 3b 3 1 2 1
Hoerner 2b 4 1 2 1 Heredia cf 4 0 0 0
Alzolay p 3 0 1 0 Wilson p 1 0 0 0
Sogard ph 1 1 1 0 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0
Tepera p 0 0 0 0 Camargo ph 1 0 0 0
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 Jones p 0 0 0 0
Megill p 0 0 0 0 Dayton p 0 0 0 0
Bote ph 1 0 0 0 Adrianza ph 0 0 0 0
Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 Biddle p 0 0 0 0
Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0
Chicago 202 020 201 9
Atlanta 000 101 100 3

DP_Chicago 2, Atlanta 0. LOB_Chicago 12, Atlanta 7. 2B_Bryant (8), Heyward (4), Albies (9). 3B_Báez (1). HR_Marisnick (2), Ozuna (3). SB_Heyward (2), Contreras (2), Hoerner (1). SF_Báez (1), Contreras (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Alzolay W,1-2 6 4 2 2 1 6
Tepera 1-3 2 1 1 1 0
Chafin 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Megill 1 1 0 0 0 0
Kimbrel 1 0 0 0 1 1
Atlanta
Wilson L,1-2 3 7 4 4 2 1
Tomlin 2 4 2 2 0 1
Jones 1 1-3 2 2 2 2 1
Dayton 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Biddle 2 2 1 1 0 1

HBP_Alzolay (Swanson). WP_Megill, Kimbrel.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Paul Clemons.

T_3:15. A_19,661 (41,084).

