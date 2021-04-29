Chicago Cubs 9, Atlanta 3

Chicago Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 41 9 16 8 Totals 33 3 7 3 Rizzo 1b 6 0 3 0 Acuña Jr. rf 5 0 1 1 Contreras c 4 1 1 1 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 Duffy 3b 4 2 2 1 Ozuna lf 4 1 1 1 Bryant lf 4 1 2 1 Albies 2b 4 1 2 0 Báez ss 4 1 1 1 d’Arnaud c 4 0 1 0 Heyward rf 5 1 2 2 Swanson ss 2 0 0 0 Marisnick cf 5 1 1 1 Riley 3b 3 1 2 1 Hoerner 2b 4 1 2 1 Heredia cf 4 0 0 0 Alzolay p 3 0 1 0 Wilson p 1 0 0 0 Sogard ph 1 1 1 0 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 Tepera p 0 0 0 0 Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 Jones p 0 0 0 0 Megill p 0 0 0 0 Dayton p 0 0 0 0 Bote ph 1 0 0 0 Adrianza ph 0 0 0 0 Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 Biddle p 0 0 0 0 Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0

Chicago 202 020 201 — 9 Atlanta 000 101 100 — 3

DP_Chicago 2, Atlanta 0. LOB_Chicago 12, Atlanta 7. 2B_Bryant (8), Heyward (4), Albies (9). 3B_Báez (1). HR_Marisnick (2), Ozuna (3). SB_Heyward (2), Contreras (2), Hoerner (1). SF_Báez (1), Contreras (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Alzolay W,1-2 6 4 2 2 1 6 Tepera 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 Chafin 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Megill 1 1 0 0 0 0 Kimbrel 1 0 0 0 1 1

Atlanta Wilson L,1-2 3 7 4 4 2 1 Tomlin 2 4 2 2 0 1 Jones 1 1-3 2 2 2 2 1 Dayton 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Biddle 2 2 1 1 0 1

HBP_Alzolay (Swanson). WP_Megill, Kimbrel.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Paul Clemons.

T_3:15. A_19,661 (41,084).

