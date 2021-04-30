On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Chicago hosts Cleveland following Cease’s solid showing

By The Associated Press
April 30, 2021 3:07 am
1 min read
      

Cleveland Indians (11-12, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (14-10, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Shane Bieber (2-2, 2.48 ERA, .94 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (1-0, 3.96 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox +124, Indians -143; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Dylan Cease. Cease threw seven innings, giving up zero runs on three hits with nine strikeouts against Detroit.

The White Sox are 6-4 against AL Central teams. Chicago has a team on-base percentage of .345, good for first in the MLB. Yermin Mercedes leads the club with a mark of .446.

The Indians are 9-7 against AL Central Division opponents. Cleveland has a collective on-base percentage of .282, led by Jordan Luplow with a mark of .338.

The White Sox won the last meeting 8-5. Carlos Rodon earned his third victory and Jose Abreu went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Chicago. Zach Plesac registered his third loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with five home runs and is slugging .411.

Franmil Reyes leads the Indians with 24 hits and has 17 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 8-2, .312 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Indians: 4-6, .213 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Lance Lynn: (right trap), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Garrett Crochet: (upper back), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).

Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

