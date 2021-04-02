Trending:
Chicago plays Nashville, aims to end road skid

By The Associated Press
April 2, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Chicago Blackhawks (17-16-5, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (19-18-1, fourth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hits the road against Nashville looking to break its four-game road losing streak.

The Predators have gone 19-18-1 against division opponents. Nashville is fourth in the Nhl with 30.3 shots per game and is averaging 2.4 goals.

The Blackhawks are 17-16-5 against Central Division opponents. Chicago has scored 31 power-play goals, converting on 26.7% of chances.

In their last meeting on March 28, Nashville won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with 11 goals and has 29 points. Eeli Tolvanen has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Alex DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with a plus-eight in 34 games this season. Patrick Kane has seven assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 8-2-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game with a .955 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 3-7-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Filip Forsberg: out (upper body), Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body).

Blackhawks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

