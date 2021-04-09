On Air: America in the Morning
Chicago visits Columbus, aims to break road losing streak

By The Associated Press
April 9, 2021 4:05 am
1 min read
      

Chicago Blackhawks (18-18-5, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (15-19-8, seventh in the Central Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits Columbus looking to break its five-game road slide.

The Blue Jackets are 15-19-8 against opponents in the Central Division. Columbus ranks ninth in the Nhl with 29.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.

The Blackhawks are 18-18-5 against division opponents. Chicago has converted on 24.6% of power-play opportunities, scoring 31 power-play goals.

Chicago took down Columbus 2-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 25.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Del Zotto leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-eight in 39 games this season. Zach Werenski has four goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Patrick Kane has 51 total points while scoring 14 goals and totaling 37 assists for the Blackhawks. Connor Murphy has five assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 2-7-1, averaging two goals, 3.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 4-6-0, averaging two goals, 3.4 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: David Savard: day to day (undisclosed), Riley Nash: day to day (lower body).

Blackhawks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

