Chicago White Sox 10, Seattle 4

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|10
|10
|10
|
|Totals
|37
|4
|9
|3
|
|Eaton rf
|4
|3
|1
|0
|
|Haniger rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Robert cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|France 2b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|5
|
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|White 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercedes dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Trammell cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vaughn lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Marmolejos dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hamilton lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Murphy ph-dh
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|Collins c
|5
|1
|2
|3
|
|Torrens c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|García ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fraley lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Madrigal 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Moore lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Chicago
|030
|020
|140
|—
|10
|Seattle
|003
|000
|001
|—
|4
E_France (1). DP_Chicago 0, Seattle 1. LOB_Chicago 7, Seattle 9. 2B_Vaughn (1), Collins (1), France (2), Moore (3). HR_Collins (1), Robert (1), Abreu (2). SB_Fraley (1), Madrigal (1). SF_Abreu (1).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Giolito W,1-0
|5
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|10
|Crochet H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Heuer H,2
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Marshall
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Paxton
|1
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Margevicius L,0-1
|3
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|4
|Sadler
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Middleton
|1
|2-3
|1
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Misiewicz
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
Crochet pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
HBP_Middleton (Madrigal). WP_Giolito, Paxton.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:45. A_7,980 (47,929).
