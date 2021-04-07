Trending:
Chicago White Sox 10, Seattle 4

By The Associated Press
April 7, 2021 2:15 am
Chicago Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 10 10 10 Totals 37 4 9 3
Eaton rf 4 3 1 0 Haniger rf 5 1 1 2
Robert cf 4 2 2 2 France 2b 5 0 3 1
Abreu 1b 4 1 1 5 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0
Moncada 3b 3 1 0 0 White 1b 5 0 0 0
Mercedes dh 5 0 1 0 Trammell cf 3 0 0 0
Vaughn lf 2 1 1 0 Marmolejos dh 1 0 0 0
Hamilton lf 1 0 1 0 Murphy ph-dh 2 0 2 0
Collins c 5 1 2 3 Torrens c 4 0 1 0
García ss 5 0 0 0 Fraley lf 2 1 0 0
Madrigal 2b 3 1 1 0 Moore lf 2 1 1 0
Crawford ss 4 1 1 0
Chicago 030 020 140 10
Seattle 003 000 001 4

E_France (1). DP_Chicago 0, Seattle 1. LOB_Chicago 7, Seattle 9. 2B_Vaughn (1), Collins (1), France (2), Moore (3). HR_Collins (1), Robert (1), Abreu (2). SB_Fraley (1), Madrigal (1). SF_Abreu (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Giolito W,1-0 5 1-3 4 3 3 1 10
Crochet H,1 1 1 0 0 1 2
Heuer H,2 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Marshall 2 3 1 1 1 1
Seattle
Paxton 1 1-3 0 1 1 1 2
Margevicius L,0-1 3 2-3 4 4 4 1 4
Sadler 1 1-3 3 1 1 2 2
Middleton 1 2-3 1 4 4 2 1
Misiewicz 1 2 0 0 0 1

Crochet pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Middleton (Madrigal). WP_Giolito, Paxton.

        HBP_Middleton (Madrigal). WP_Giolito, Paxton.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:45. A_7,980 (47,929).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Sports News

