Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 2

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|28
|3
|7
|3
|
|Totals
|26
|2
|8
|2
|
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Hernández cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Eaton rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Martinez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercedes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Robert cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lamb lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Mendick 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Plawecki c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|García 2b-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|100
|110
|0
|—
|3
|Boston
|000
|101
|0
|—
|2
E_Devers (3). DP_Chicago 2, Boston 1. LOB_Chicago 4, Boston 3. 2B_Grandal (2), Dalbec (4). HR_Anderson (2), Hernández (2).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keuchel W,1-0
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Bummer H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hendriks S,2-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houck L,0-2
|4
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Taylor
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Valdez
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Keuchel pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight.
T_2:04. A_4,679 (37,755).
