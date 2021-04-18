On Air: Federal News Network program
Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 2

By The Associated Press
April 18, 2021 5:32 pm
Chicago Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 3 7 3 Totals 26 2 8 2
Anderson ss 4 1 3 1 Hernández cf 3 1 1 1
Eaton rf 3 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 3 0 1 0
Moncada 3b 3 0 1 1 Martinez dh 3 1 1 0
Abreu 1b 3 1 1 0 Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0
Mercedes dh 3 0 0 0 Devers 3b 3 0 1 0
Grandal c 3 0 1 1 Renfroe rf 3 0 1 1
Robert cf 3 0 0 0 Arroyo 2b 3 0 1 0
Lamb lf 2 1 1 0 Dalbec 1b 3 0 2 0
Mendick 2b 1 0 0 0 Plawecki c 2 0 0 0
García 2b-lf 3 0 0 0
Chicago 100 110 0 3
Boston 000 101 0 2

E_Devers (3). DP_Chicago 2, Boston 1. LOB_Chicago 4, Boston 3. 2B_Grandal (2), Dalbec (4). HR_Anderson (2), Hernández (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Keuchel W,1-0 5 6 2 2 0 1
Bummer H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Hendriks S,2-3 1 1 0 0 0 1
Boston
Houck L,0-2 4 1-3 6 3 3 0 2
Taylor 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Valdez 2 0 0 0 0 2

Keuchel pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight.

T_2:04. A_4,679 (37,755).

