Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 0

By The Associated Press
April 8, 2021 9:25 pm
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 0 5 0 0 11
Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .375
Alberto 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .308
Benintendi lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .200
Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .174
Perez c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .227
Gallagher c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Soler dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .158
Dozier 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Isbel rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Taylor cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .391
Lopez ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .368
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 6 10 6 5 5
Eaton rf 5 0 2 2 0 1 .241
Robert cf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .258
Abreu 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .212
Moncada 3b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .192
Mercedes dh 4 1 2 1 0 0 .556
Grandal c 2 1 0 0 2 2 .211
Williams lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Madrigal 2b 3 2 1 0 1 0 .250
Mendick ss 3 0 3 0 1 0 .667
Kansas City 000 000 000_0 5 0
Chicago 310 002 00x_6 10 0

LOB_Kansas City 5, Chicago 8. 2B_Abreu (1). HR_Moncada (1), off Keller; Mercedes (2), off Keller. RBIs_Moncada 2 (2), Mercedes (7), Robert (4), Eaton 2 (5). SF_Robert.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Taylor, Benintendi); Chicago 3 (Abreu, Moncada). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 4; Chicago 5 for 10.

LIDP_Eaton. GIDP_Williams.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Lopez, Merrifield, Santana; Alberto, Santana, Alberto).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller, L, 0-1 3 1-3 6 4 4 3 3 69 19.29
Zimmer 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 20 0.00
Hernández 1-3 3 2 2 1 0 27 10.80
Staumont 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 27 0.00
Davis 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.38
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lynn, W, 1-0 9 5 0 0 0 11 111 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Zimmer 1-0, Staumont 2-0. HBP_Staumont (Williams). WP_Hernández.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:48. A_8,207 (40,615).

