Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 0

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|0
|11
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|Alberto 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Perez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Gallagher c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Dozier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Isbel rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.391
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.368
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|6
|10
|6
|5
|5
|
|Eaton rf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.241
|Robert cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.258
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.192
|Mercedes dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.556
|Grandal c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.211
|Williams lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Madrigal 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Mendick ss
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.667
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|0
|Chicago
|310
|002
|00x_6
|10
|0
LOB_Kansas City 5, Chicago 8. 2B_Abreu (1). HR_Moncada (1), off Keller; Mercedes (2), off Keller. RBIs_Moncada 2 (2), Mercedes (7), Robert (4), Eaton 2 (5). SF_Robert.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Taylor, Benintendi); Chicago 3 (Abreu, Moncada). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 4; Chicago 5 for 10.
LIDP_Eaton. GIDP_Williams.
DP_Kansas City 2 (Lopez, Merrifield, Santana; Alberto, Santana, Alberto).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 0-1
|3
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|3
|3
|69
|19.29
|Zimmer
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|0.00
|Hernández
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|27
|10.80
|Staumont
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|0.00
|Davis
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.38
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn, W, 1-0
|9
|
|5
|0
|0
|0
|11
|111
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Zimmer 1-0, Staumont 2-0. HBP_Staumont (Williams). WP_Hernández.
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_2:48. A_8,207 (40,615).
