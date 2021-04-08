Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 0

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 0 5 0 0 11 Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .375 Alberto 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .308 Benintendi lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .200 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .174 Perez c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .227 Gallagher c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Soler dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .158 Dozier 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Isbel rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Taylor cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .391 Lopez ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .368

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 6 10 6 5 5 Eaton rf 5 0 2 2 0 1 .241 Robert cf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .258 Abreu 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .212 Moncada 3b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .192 Mercedes dh 4 1 2 1 0 0 .556 Grandal c 2 1 0 0 2 2 .211 Williams lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Madrigal 2b 3 2 1 0 1 0 .250 Mendick ss 3 0 3 0 1 0 .667

Kansas City 000 000 000_0 5 0 Chicago 310 002 00x_6 10 0

LOB_Kansas City 5, Chicago 8. 2B_Abreu (1). HR_Moncada (1), off Keller; Mercedes (2), off Keller. RBIs_Moncada 2 (2), Mercedes (7), Robert (4), Eaton 2 (5). SF_Robert.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Taylor, Benintendi); Chicago 3 (Abreu, Moncada). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 4; Chicago 5 for 10.

LIDP_Eaton. GIDP_Williams.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Lopez, Merrifield, Santana; Alberto, Santana, Alberto).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller, L, 0-1 3 1-3 6 4 4 3 3 69 19.29 Zimmer 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 20 0.00 Hernández 1-3 3 2 2 1 0 27 10.80 Staumont 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 27 0.00 Davis 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.38

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynn, W, 1-0 9 5 0 0 0 11 111 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Zimmer 1-0, Staumont 2-0. HBP_Staumont (Williams). WP_Hernández.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:48. A_8,207 (40,615).

