Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 5

By The Associated Press
April 20, 2021 10:08 pm
Chicago Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 8 11 8 Totals 34 5 7 5
Anderson ss 5 1 1 1 Luplow cf 2 2 1 1
Eaton rf 5 1 1 0 Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 1
Moncada 3b 5 1 1 1 Ramírez 3b 4 0 0 0
Abreu dh 4 3 3 3 Reyes dh 4 1 3 1
Mercedes 1b 2 0 0 0 E.Rosario lf 5 0 0 0
García lf 2 0 0 0 A.Rosario ss 4 1 0 0
Grandal c 4 1 1 2 Naylor rf 3 1 1 1
Robert cf 4 1 3 0 R.Pérez c 4 0 1 1
Vaughn lf-1b 4 0 1 0 Chang 1b 2 0 0 0
Madrigal 2b 3 0 0 1 Bauers ph-1b 2 0 0 0
Chicago 002 104 100 8
Cleveland 001 100 102 5

E_Mercedes (1), Grandal 2 (3). LOB_Chicago 4, Cleveland 13. 2B_Robert (8), Moncada (2), Naylor (5). HR_Anderson (3), Abreu 2 (4), Grandal (2), Luplow (5). SB_Ramírez (4), Robert (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Rodón W,3-0 5 3 2 1 5 8
Marshall 1 0 0 0 0 0
Bummer 1 1 1 1 2 1
Crochet 1-3 0 0 0 2 0
Heuer H,3 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 1
Hendriks S,3-4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Cleveland
Plesac L,1-3 5 7 6 6 0 4
Quantrill 1 3 1 1 0 0
Hentges 1 1 1 1 0 3
Maton 1 0 0 0 0 1
Stephan 1 0 0 0 1 1

Plesac pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

WP_Rodón.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:39. A_4,176 (34,788).

