Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 5

Chicago Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 8 11 8 Totals 34 5 7 5 Anderson ss 5 1 1 1 Luplow cf 2 2 1 1 Eaton rf 5 1 1 0 Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 1 Moncada 3b 5 1 1 1 Ramírez 3b 4 0 0 0 Abreu dh 4 3 3 3 Reyes dh 4 1 3 1 Mercedes 1b 2 0 0 0 E.Rosario lf 5 0 0 0 García lf 2 0 0 0 A.Rosario ss 4 1 0 0 Grandal c 4 1 1 2 Naylor rf 3 1 1 1 Robert cf 4 1 3 0 R.Pérez c 4 0 1 1 Vaughn lf-1b 4 0 1 0 Chang 1b 2 0 0 0 Madrigal 2b 3 0 0 1 Bauers ph-1b 2 0 0 0

Chicago 002 104 100 — 8 Cleveland 001 100 102 — 5

E_Mercedes (1), Grandal 2 (3). LOB_Chicago 4, Cleveland 13. 2B_Robert (8), Moncada (2), Naylor (5). HR_Anderson (3), Abreu 2 (4), Grandal (2), Luplow (5). SB_Ramírez (4), Robert (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Rodón W,3-0 5 3 2 1 5 8 Marshall 1 0 0 0 0 0 Bummer 1 1 1 1 2 1 Crochet 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 Heuer H,3 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 1 Hendriks S,3-4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Cleveland Plesac L,1-3 5 7 6 6 0 4 Quantrill 1 3 1 1 0 0 Hentges 1 1 1 1 0 3 Maton 1 0 0 0 0 1 Stephan 1 0 0 0 1 1

Plesac pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

WP_Rodón.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:39. A_4,176 (34,788).

