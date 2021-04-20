Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 5

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|8
|11
|8
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|5
|
|Anderson ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Luplow cf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|Eaton rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Moncada 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abreu dh
|4
|3
|3
|3
|
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Mercedes 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Rosario lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|García lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Rosario ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Naylor rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Robert cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|R.Pérez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Vaughn lf-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chang 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Madrigal 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Bauers ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chicago
|002
|104
|100
|—
|8
|Cleveland
|001
|100
|102
|—
|5
E_Mercedes (1), Grandal 2 (3). LOB_Chicago 4, Cleveland 13. 2B_Robert (8), Moncada (2), Naylor (5). HR_Anderson (3), Abreu 2 (4), Grandal (2), Luplow (5). SB_Ramírez (4), Robert (3).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodón W,3-0
|5
|
|3
|2
|1
|5
|8
|Marshall
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bummer
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Crochet
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Heuer H,3
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Hendriks S,3-4
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Plesac L,1-3
|5
|
|7
|6
|6
|0
|4
|Quantrill
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hentges
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Maton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stephan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Plesac pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
WP_Rodón.
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_3:39. A_4,176 (34,788).
