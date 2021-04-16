Cincinnati 10, Cleveland 3

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|10
|3
|
|Totals
|34
|10
|11
|10
|
|Giménez ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Winker lf-rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Fulmer p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bedrosian p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|O.Pérez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suárez ss
|4
|2
|1
|2
|
|Hedges ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|A.Rosario cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Blandino 1b-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Naylor rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Pérez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|India 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bauers 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Farmer 3b-1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Stephan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stephenson c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Luplow lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hoffman p
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Allen p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Pérez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schrock ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gamel ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quantrill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chang 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|002
|—
|3
|Cincinnati
|007
|021
|00x
|—
|10
E_Ramírez (2), R.Pérez (2). DP_Cleveland 0, Cincinnati 2. LOB_Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Naylor (4), Gamel (1), Suárez (4), Votto (1). HR_A.Rosario (1), Luplow (3), Votto (3), Castellanos (5). SB_Giménez (1). SF_Ramírez (1). S_Hoffman (1).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allen L,1-2
|2
|
|3
|5
|4
|0
|2
|Maton
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Quantrill
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|Stephan
|2
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|O.Pérez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hoffman W,2-1
|6
|
|7
|1
|1
|3
|4
|C.Pérez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Fulmer
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bedrosian
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
Allen pitched to 5 batters in the 3rd.
HBP_Allen (Stephenson), Maton (Farmer). WP_Allen, Hoffman.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ben May; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:11. A_12,497 (42,319).
