Cincinnati 10, Cleveland 3

By The Associated Press
April 16, 2021 10:38 pm
Cleveland Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 10 3 Totals 34 10 11 10
Giménez ss 4 1 1 0 Winker lf-rf 5 1 1 1
Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 Castellanos rf 4 2 2 2
Ramírez 3b 3 0 1 1 Fulmer p 1 0 0 0
E.Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 Bedrosian p 0 0 0 0
O.Pérez p 0 0 0 0 Suárez ss 4 2 1 2
Hedges ph 1 0 0 0 Votto 1b 4 1 2 2
A.Rosario cf 3 1 1 1 Blandino 1b-lf 1 0 0 0
Naylor rf 4 0 3 0 Senzel cf 4 0 0 0
R.Pérez c 4 0 0 0 India 2b 4 1 1 0
Bauers 1b 2 0 1 0 Farmer 3b-1b 2 1 1 0
Stephan p 0 0 0 0 Stephenson c 2 1 1 2
Luplow lf 1 1 1 1 Hoffman p 2 1 1 1
Allen p 1 0 0 0 C.Pérez p 0 0 0 0
Maton p 0 0 0 0 Schrock ph-3b 1 0 1 0
Gamel ph 1 0 1 0
Quantrill p 0 0 0 0
Chang 1b 2 0 0 0
Cleveland 010 000 002 3
Cincinnati 007 021 00x 10

E_Ramírez (2), R.Pérez (2). DP_Cleveland 0, Cincinnati 2. LOB_Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Naylor (4), Gamel (1), Suárez (4), Votto (1). HR_A.Rosario (1), Luplow (3), Votto (3), Castellanos (5). SB_Giménez (1). SF_Ramírez (1). S_Hoffman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Allen L,1-2 2 3 5 4 0 2
Maton 1 2 2 2 0 1
Quantrill 2 2 2 2 3 1
Stephan 2 4 1 1 0 4
O.Pérez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Cincinnati
Hoffman W,2-1 6 7 1 1 3 4
C.Pérez 1 0 0 0 1 1
Fulmer 1 1 0 0 0 0
Bedrosian 1 2 2 2 1 1

Allen pitched to 5 batters in the 3rd.

HBP_Allen (Stephenson), Maton (Farmer). WP_Allen, Hoffman.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ben May; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:11. A_12,497 (42,319).

