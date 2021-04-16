Cincinnati 10, Cleveland 3

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 10 3 5 6 Giménez ss 4 1 1 0 1 1 .194 Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .184 Ramírez 3b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .229 E.Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .227 O.Pérez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Hedges ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .083 A.Rosario cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .194 Naylor rf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .273 R.Pérez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .185 Bauers 1b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .174 Stephan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Luplow lf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .250 Allen p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Maton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Gamel ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .071 Quantrill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Chang 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .182

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 10 11 10 3 10 Winker lf-rf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .357 Castellanos rf 4 2 2 2 0 0 .321 Fulmer p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bedrosian p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Suárez ss 4 2 1 2 1 2 .209 Votto 1b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .208 Blandino 1b-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Senzel cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222 India 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .325 Farmer 3b-1b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .176 Stephenson c 2 1 1 2 1 1 .333 Hoffman p 2 1 1 1 0 0 .200 C.Pérez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Schrock ph-3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000

Cleveland 010 000 002_3 10 2 Cincinnati 007 021 00x_10 11 0

a-doubled for Maton in the 4th. b-singled for C.Pérez in the 7th. c-struck out for O.Pérez in the 9th.

E_Ramírez (2), R.Pérez (2). LOB_Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Naylor (4), Gamel (1), Suárez (4), Votto (1). HR_A.Rosario (1), off Hoffman; Luplow (3), off Bedrosian; Votto (3), off Maton; Castellanos (5), off Stephan. RBIs_A.Rosario (2), Luplow (8), Ramírez (7), Hoffman (1), Winker (4), Castellanos 2 (10), Suárez 2 (6), Votto 2 (8), Stephenson 2 (4). SB_Giménez (1). CS_Farmer (1). SF_Ramírez. S_Hoffman.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Allen, Naylor, Hernandez); Cincinnati 4 (Castellanos, Hoffman, Senzel, Winker). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 6; Cincinnati 6 for 11.

GIDP_R.Pérez, A.Rosario.

DP_Cincinnati 2 (Suárez, India, Votto; Hoffman, India, Votto).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Allen, L, 1-2 2 3 5 4 0 2 55 5.25 Maton 1 2 2 2 0 1 19 4.91 Quantrill 2 2 2 2 3 1 39 2.57 Stephan 2 4 1 1 0 4 44 7.50 O.Pérez 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 0.00

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hoffman, W, 2-1 6 7 1 1 3 4 91 2.93 C.Pérez 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 6.75 Fulmer 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 1.04 Bedrosian 1 2 2 2 1 1 19 11.12

Inherited runners-scored_Maton 2-2. IBB_off Hoffman (Bauers). HBP_Allen (Stephenson), Maton (Farmer). WP_Allen, Hoffman.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ben May; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:11. A_12,497 (42,319).

