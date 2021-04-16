Trending:
Cincinnati 10, Cleveland 3

By The Associated Press
April 16, 2021 10:36 pm
1 min read
      
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 10 3 5 6
Giménez ss 4 1 1 0 1 1 .194
Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .184
Ramírez 3b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .229
E.Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .227
O.Pérez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Hedges ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .083
A.Rosario cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .194
Naylor rf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .273
R.Pérez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .185
Bauers 1b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .174
Stephan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Luplow lf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .250
Allen p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Maton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Gamel ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .071
Quantrill p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chang 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 10 11 10 3 10
Winker lf-rf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .357
Castellanos rf 4 2 2 2 0 0 .321
Fulmer p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bedrosian p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Suárez ss 4 2 1 2 1 2 .209
Votto 1b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .208
Blandino 1b-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Senzel cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222
India 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .325
Farmer 3b-1b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .176
Stephenson c 2 1 1 2 1 1 .333
Hoffman p 2 1 1 1 0 0 .200
C.Pérez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Schrock ph-3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
Cleveland 010 000 002_3 10 2
Cincinnati 007 021 00x_10 11 0

a-doubled for Maton in the 4th. b-singled for C.Pérez in the 7th. c-struck out for O.Pérez in the 9th.

E_Ramírez (2), R.Pérez (2). LOB_Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Naylor (4), Gamel (1), Suárez (4), Votto (1). HR_A.Rosario (1), off Hoffman; Luplow (3), off Bedrosian; Votto (3), off Maton; Castellanos (5), off Stephan. RBIs_A.Rosario (2), Luplow (8), Ramírez (7), Hoffman (1), Winker (4), Castellanos 2 (10), Suárez 2 (6), Votto 2 (8), Stephenson 2 (4). SB_Giménez (1). CS_Farmer (1). SF_Ramírez. S_Hoffman.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Allen, Naylor, Hernandez); Cincinnati 4 (Castellanos, Hoffman, Senzel, Winker). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 6; Cincinnati 6 for 11.

GIDP_R.Pérez, A.Rosario.

DP_Cincinnati 2 (Suárez, India, Votto; Hoffman, India, Votto).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Allen, L, 1-2 2 3 5 4 0 2 55 5.25
Maton 1 2 2 2 0 1 19 4.91
Quantrill 2 2 2 2 3 1 39 2.57
Stephan 2 4 1 1 0 4 44 7.50
O.Pérez 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 0.00
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hoffman, W, 2-1 6 7 1 1 3 4 91 2.93
C.Pérez 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 6.75
Fulmer 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 1.04
Bedrosian 1 2 2 2 1 1 19 11.12

Inherited runners-scored_Maton 2-2. IBB_off Hoffman (Bauers). HBP_Allen (Stephenson), Maton (Farmer). WP_Allen, Hoffman.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ben May; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:11. A_12,497 (42,319).

