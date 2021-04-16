Cincinnati 10, Cleveland 3

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|10
|3
|5
|6
|
|Giménez ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.194
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.184
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.229
|E.Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|O.Pérez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Hedges ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|A.Rosario cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.194
|Naylor rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|R.Pérez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|Bauers 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.174
|Stephan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Luplow lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Allen p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Maton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Gamel ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.071
|Quantrill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chang 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|10
|11
|10
|3
|10
|
|Winker lf-rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.357
|Castellanos rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.321
|Fulmer p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bedrosian p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suárez ss
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.209
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.208
|Blandino 1b-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|India 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.325
|Farmer 3b-1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.176
|Stephenson c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.333
|Hoffman p
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|C.Pérez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Schrock ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|002_3
|10
|2
|Cincinnati
|007
|021
|00x_10
|11
|0
a-doubled for Maton in the 4th. b-singled for C.Pérez in the 7th. c-struck out for O.Pérez in the 9th.
E_Ramírez (2), R.Pérez (2). LOB_Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Naylor (4), Gamel (1), Suárez (4), Votto (1). HR_A.Rosario (1), off Hoffman; Luplow (3), off Bedrosian; Votto (3), off Maton; Castellanos (5), off Stephan. RBIs_A.Rosario (2), Luplow (8), Ramírez (7), Hoffman (1), Winker (4), Castellanos 2 (10), Suárez 2 (6), Votto 2 (8), Stephenson 2 (4). SB_Giménez (1). CS_Farmer (1). SF_Ramírez. S_Hoffman.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Allen, Naylor, Hernandez); Cincinnati 4 (Castellanos, Hoffman, Senzel, Winker). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 6; Cincinnati 6 for 11.
GIDP_R.Pérez, A.Rosario.
DP_Cincinnati 2 (Suárez, India, Votto; Hoffman, India, Votto).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Allen, L, 1-2
|2
|
|3
|5
|4
|0
|2
|55
|5.25
|Maton
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|19
|4.91
|Quantrill
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|39
|2.57
|Stephan
|2
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|44
|7.50
|O.Pérez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|0.00
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hoffman, W, 2-1
|6
|
|7
|1
|1
|3
|4
|91
|2.93
|C.Pérez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|6.75
|Fulmer
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.04
|Bedrosian
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|19
|11.12
Inherited runners-scored_Maton 2-2. IBB_off Hoffman (Bauers). HBP_Allen (Stephenson), Maton (Farmer). WP_Allen, Hoffman.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ben May; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:11. A_12,497 (42,319).
