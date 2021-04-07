Cincinnati 11, Pittsburgh 4

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 7 4 2 9 Newman 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Difo 3b 4 1 3 0 0 1 .375 Moran 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .286 Evans lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .438 González ss 4 1 1 4 0 0 .125 Polanco rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .059 Fowler cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bednar p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Stallings ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Kuhl p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Stratton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Alford cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 11 10 11 5 9 Naquin lf 5 1 1 1 0 3 .316 Castellanos rf 4 2 1 1 0 1 .435 Sims p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Blandino ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Votto 1b 3 2 1 0 1 1 .200 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Moustakas 3b 2 2 1 0 2 0 .412 Senzel cf 3 2 2 2 1 1 .357 India 2b 2 0 1 3 0 1 .476 Farmer ss 4 0 1 2 0 0 .125 Stephenson c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .455 Castillo p 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Aquino rf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .300

Pittsburgh 000 000 004_4 7 1 Cincinnati 500 030 12x_11 10 0

a-flied out for Kuhl in the 5th. b-struck out for Sims in the 8th. c-struck out for Bednar in the 9th.

E_Difo (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3. 2B_Difo 2 (2), Evans (1), Farmer (1), Senzel (1). 3B_Senzel (1). HR_González (1), off Garrett; Naquin (4), off Kuhl; Castellanos (4), off Stratton; Stephenson (1), off Bednar; Aquino (2), off Bednar. RBIs_González 4 (4), Naquin (13), Senzel 2 (2), India 3 (10), Farmer 2 (2), Castellanos (7), Stephenson (2), Aquino (3). SF_India.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (González, Evans); Cincinnati 2 (Farmer, India). RISP_Pittsburgh 3 for 6; Cincinnati 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Moran. LIDP_Naquin.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Moran, Newman).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kuhl, L, 0-1 4 2 5 4 5 5 72 6.43 Stratton 2 4 3 3 0 1 24 9.00 Feliz 1 2 1 1 0 1 20 11.57 Bednar 1 2 2 2 0 2 17 6.00

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo, W, 1-1 7 4 0 0 1 5 81 6.97 Sims 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 0.00 Garrett 1 3 4 4 1 2 20 22.50

HBP_Kuhl (India).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_2:35. A_11,463 (42,319).

