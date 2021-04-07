On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Cincinnati 11, Pittsburgh 4

By The Associated Press
April 7, 2021 3:26 pm
1 min read
      
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 7 4 2 9
Newman 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Difo 3b 4 1 3 0 0 1 .375
Moran 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .286
Evans lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .438
González ss 4 1 1 4 0 0 .125
Polanco rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .059
Fowler cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .250
Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bednar p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Stallings ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Kuhl p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Stratton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alford cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 11 10 11 5 9
Naquin lf 5 1 1 1 0 3 .316
Castellanos rf 4 2 1 1 0 1 .435
Sims p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Blandino ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Votto 1b 3 2 1 0 1 1 .200
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Moustakas 3b 2 2 1 0 2 0 .412
Senzel cf 3 2 2 2 1 1 .357
India 2b 2 0 1 3 0 1 .476
Farmer ss 4 0 1 2 0 0 .125
Stephenson c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .455
Castillo p 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Aquino rf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .300
Pittsburgh 000 000 004_4 7 1
Cincinnati 500 030 12x_11 10 0

a-flied out for Kuhl in the 5th. b-struck out for Sims in the 8th. c-struck out for Bednar in the 9th.

E_Difo (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3. 2B_Difo 2 (2), Evans (1), Farmer (1), Senzel (1). 3B_Senzel (1). HR_González (1), off Garrett; Naquin (4), off Kuhl; Castellanos (4), off Stratton; Stephenson (1), off Bednar; Aquino (2), off Bednar. RBIs_González 4 (4), Naquin (13), Senzel 2 (2), India 3 (10), Farmer 2 (2), Castellanos (7), Stephenson (2), Aquino (3). SF_India.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (González, Evans); Cincinnati 2 (Farmer, India). RISP_Pittsburgh 3 for 6; Cincinnati 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Moran. LIDP_Naquin.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Moran, Newman).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kuhl, L, 0-1 4 2 5 4 5 5 72 6.43
Stratton 2 4 3 3 0 1 24 9.00
Feliz 1 2 1 1 0 1 20 11.57
Bednar 1 2 2 2 0 2 17 6.00
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castillo, W, 1-1 7 4 0 0 1 5 81 6.97
Sims 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 0.00
Garrett 1 3 4 4 1 2 20 22.50

HBP_Kuhl (India).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_2:35. A_11,463 (42,319).

