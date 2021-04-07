Cincinnati 11, Pittsburgh 4

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|2
|9
|
|Newman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Difo 3b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|Moran 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Evans lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.438
|González ss
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.125
|Polanco rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.059
|Fowler cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bednar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Stallings ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Kuhl p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Reynolds ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Stratton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Alford cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|11
|10
|11
|5
|9
|
|Naquin lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.316
|Castellanos rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.435
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Blandino ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Votto 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Moustakas 3b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.412
|Senzel cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.357
|India 2b
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.476
|Farmer ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.125
|Stephenson c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.455
|Castillo p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Aquino rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|004_4
|7
|1
|Cincinnati
|500
|030
|12x_11
|10
|0
a-flied out for Kuhl in the 5th. b-struck out for Sims in the 8th. c-struck out for Bednar in the 9th.
E_Difo (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3. 2B_Difo 2 (2), Evans (1), Farmer (1), Senzel (1). 3B_Senzel (1). HR_González (1), off Garrett; Naquin (4), off Kuhl; Castellanos (4), off Stratton; Stephenson (1), off Bednar; Aquino (2), off Bednar. RBIs_González 4 (4), Naquin (13), Senzel 2 (2), India 3 (10), Farmer 2 (2), Castellanos (7), Stephenson (2), Aquino (3). SF_India.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (González, Evans); Cincinnati 2 (Farmer, India). RISP_Pittsburgh 3 for 6; Cincinnati 2 for 4.
Runners moved up_Moran. LIDP_Naquin.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Moran, Newman).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kuhl, L, 0-1
|4
|
|2
|5
|4
|5
|5
|72
|6.43
|Stratton
|2
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|24
|9.00
|Feliz
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|11.57
|Bednar
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|17
|6.00
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo, W, 1-1
|7
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|81
|6.97
|Sims
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.00
|Garrett
|1
|
|3
|4
|4
|1
|2
|20
|22.50
HBP_Kuhl (India).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_2:35. A_11,463 (42,319).
