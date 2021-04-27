Cincinnati 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|6
|5
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|6
|3
|
|Blandino 1b-3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Betts rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Winker lf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Castellanos rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Taylor cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Suárez ss
|5
|0
|0
|1
|
|Muncy 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stephenson c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Raley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Antone p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lux 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|India 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ríos 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Farmer 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Urías p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Votto ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Beaty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mahle p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|White p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sims p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Graterol p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnes ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Barnhart c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alexander p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Turner ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cincinnati
|000
|210
|000
|2
|—
|5
|Los Angeles
|000
|100
|200
|0
|—
|3
DP_Cincinnati 2, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Cincinnati 8, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Castellanos (5), Stephenson (2), Betts (6). HR_Winker (5), Seager (3). SB_Blandino (1), Castellanos (1), Seager (0). SF_Senzel (1). S_Mahle (4).
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mahle
|5
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Sims H,2
|1
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Garrett BS,2-4
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Antone W,1-0
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Urías
|5
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|6
|White
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Graterol
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Santana
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alexander
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen L,0-1
|1
|
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
HBP_Mahle (Muncy), Urías (Farmer), Antone 2 (Raley,Ríos).
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:49. A_15,199 (56,000).
