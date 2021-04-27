Trending:
Cincinnati 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

By The Associated Press
April 27, 2021 2:17 am
Cincinnati Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 5 6 5 Totals 34 3 6 3
Blandino 1b-3b 2 1 0 0 Betts rf 5 0 1 0
Winker lf 5 2 2 2 Seager ss 4 1 2 2
Castellanos rf 3 1 2 1 Taylor cf 5 1 2 0
Suárez ss 5 0 0 1 Muncy 1b 2 0 0 0
Senzel cf 4 0 0 1 Smith c 4 0 0 0
Stephenson c 4 0 2 0 Raley lf 4 0 0 0
Antone p 1 0 0 0 Lux 2b 4 0 1 1
India 2b 4 0 0 0 Ríos 3b 3 0 0 0
Farmer 3b 2 1 0 0 Urías p 1 0 0 0
Votto ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Beaty ph 1 0 0 0
Mahle p 1 0 0 0 White p 0 0 0 0
Sims p 1 0 0 0 Graterol p 0 0 0 0
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Barnes ph 0 1 0 0
Barnhart c 1 0 0 0 Santana p 0 0 0 0
Alexander p 0 0 0 0
Turner ph 1 0 0 0
Jansen p 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati 000 210 000 2 5
Los Angeles 000 100 200 0 3

DP_Cincinnati 2, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Cincinnati 8, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Castellanos (5), Stephenson (2), Betts (6). HR_Winker (5), Seager (3). SB_Blandino (1), Castellanos (1), Seager (0). SF_Senzel (1). S_Mahle (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Mahle 5 5 1 1 2 5
Sims H,2 1 2-3 0 1 1 1 4
Garrett BS,2-4 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Antone W,1-0 3 0 0 0 2 3
Los Angeles
Urías 5 4 3 3 2 6
White 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 0
Graterol 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Santana 1 0 0 0 0 1
Alexander 1 0 0 0 0 0
Jansen L,0-1 1 1 2 1 1 1

HBP_Mahle (Muncy), Urías (Farmer), Antone 2 (Raley,Ríos).

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:49. A_15,199 (56,000).

