Cincinnati 5, Pittsburgh 3

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 5 3 3 15 Frazier 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .214 Evans 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .500 Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Reynolds lf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .333 Moran 1b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .357 González ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .111 Polanco rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .071 Stallings c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .200 Fowler cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .125 f-Newman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Brubaker p 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000 a-Alford ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Oviedo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Difo ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 5 8 5 5 13 Naquin lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .200 c-Aquino ph-lf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .250 Castellanos rf 4 1 2 1 1 0 .533 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Suárez ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .143 Moustakas 3b 3 2 2 1 1 1 .333 Senzel cf 2 2 0 0 2 1 .000 India 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .400 Barnhart c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .222 De León p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .500 Pérez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Blandino ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sims p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Farmer ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Pittsburgh 200 000 001_3 5 0 Cincinnati 010 010 12x_5 8 1

a-struck out for Brubaker in the 5th. b-struck out for Pérez in the 6th. c-struck out for Naquin in the 7th. d-struck out for Howard in the 8th. e-popped out for Sims in the 8th. f-grounded out for Fowler in the 9th.

E_Suárez (3). LOB_Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Moustakas (2), Aquino (1). HR_Evans (1), off De León; Moran (2), off De León; Reynolds (1), off Garrett; Moustakas (1), off Oviedo; Castellanos (3), off Howard. RBIs_Evans (2), Moran (3), Reynolds (1), De León (1), Moustakas (3), Castellanos (6), India (3), Aquino (2). CS_Reynolds (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Moran, Newman); Cincinnati 5 (Naquin, Senzel, Castellanos 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 4; Cincinnati 3 for 10.

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brubaker 4 3 1 1 4 6 82 2.25 Oviedo 2 1 1 1 0 4 33 3.00 Howard, L, 1-1 1 1 1 1 0 2 18 3.38 Feliz 1 3 2 2 1 1 26 13.50

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA De León 5 3 2 2 2 9 81 3.60 Pérez 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.38 Doolittle, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00 Sims, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.00 Garrett, S, 1-1 1 2 1 1 1 1 25 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Pérez 1-0. WP_Feliz.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:18. A_9,097 (42,319).

