Cincinnati 5, Pittsburgh 3

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|3
|15
|
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|Evans 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.500
|Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Reynolds lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.333
|Moran 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.357
|González ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.111
|Polanco rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.071
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Fowler cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|f-Newman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Brubaker p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|a-Alford ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Oviedo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Difo ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|5
|13
|
|Naquin lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|c-Aquino ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.533
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Suárez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Moustakas 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.333
|Senzel cf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.000
|India 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.400
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|De León p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Pérez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Blandino ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Farmer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pittsburgh
|200
|000
|001_3
|5
|0
|Cincinnati
|010
|010
|12x_5
|8
|1
a-struck out for Brubaker in the 5th. b-struck out for Pérez in the 6th. c-struck out for Naquin in the 7th. d-struck out for Howard in the 8th. e-popped out for Sims in the 8th. f-grounded out for Fowler in the 9th.
E_Suárez (3). LOB_Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Moustakas (2), Aquino (1). HR_Evans (1), off De León; Moran (2), off De León; Reynolds (1), off Garrett; Moustakas (1), off Oviedo; Castellanos (3), off Howard. RBIs_Evans (2), Moran (3), Reynolds (1), De León (1), Moustakas (3), Castellanos (6), India (3), Aquino (2). CS_Reynolds (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Moran, Newman); Cincinnati 5 (Naquin, Senzel, Castellanos 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 4; Cincinnati 3 for 10.
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brubaker
|4
|
|3
|1
|1
|4
|6
|82
|2.25
|Oviedo
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|33
|3.00
|Howard, L, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|3.38
|Feliz
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|26
|13.50
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|De León
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|9
|81
|3.60
|Pérez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.38
|Doolittle, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
|Sims, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Garrett, S, 1-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|25
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Pérez 1-0. WP_Feliz.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_3:18. A_9,097 (42,319).
