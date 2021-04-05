Trending:
Cincinnati 5, Pittsburgh 3

By The Associated Press
April 5, 2021 10:23 pm
1 min read
      
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 5 3 3 15
Frazier 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .214
Evans 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .500
Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Reynolds lf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .333
Moran 1b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .357
González ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .111
Polanco rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .071
Stallings c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .200
Fowler cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .125
f-Newman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Brubaker p 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
a-Alford ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Oviedo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Difo ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 8 5 5 13
Naquin lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .200
c-Aquino ph-lf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .250
Castellanos rf 4 1 2 1 1 0 .533
Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Suárez ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .143
Moustakas 3b 3 2 2 1 1 1 .333
Senzel cf 2 2 0 0 2 1 .000
India 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .400
Barnhart c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .222
De León p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .500
Pérez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Blandino ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sims p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Farmer ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 200 000 001_3 5 0
Cincinnati 010 010 12x_5 8 1

a-struck out for Brubaker in the 5th. b-struck out for Pérez in the 6th. c-struck out for Naquin in the 7th. d-struck out for Howard in the 8th. e-popped out for Sims in the 8th. f-grounded out for Fowler in the 9th.

E_Suárez (3). LOB_Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Moustakas (2), Aquino (1). HR_Evans (1), off De León; Moran (2), off De León; Reynolds (1), off Garrett; Moustakas (1), off Oviedo; Castellanos (3), off Howard. RBIs_Evans (2), Moran (3), Reynolds (1), De León (1), Moustakas (3), Castellanos (6), India (3), Aquino (2). CS_Reynolds (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Moran, Newman); Cincinnati 5 (Naquin, Senzel, Castellanos 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 4; Cincinnati 3 for 10.

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Brubaker 4 3 1 1 4 6 82 2.25
Oviedo 2 1 1 1 0 4 33 3.00
Howard, L, 1-1 1 1 1 1 0 2 18 3.38
Feliz 1 3 2 2 1 1 26 13.50
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
De León 5 3 2 2 2 9 81 3.60
Pérez 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.38
Doolittle, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00
Sims, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.00
Garrett, S, 1-1 1 2 1 1 1 1 25 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Pérez 1-0. WP_Feliz.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:18. A_9,097 (42,319).

