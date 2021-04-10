Cincinnati 6, Arizona 5

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|6
|11
|6
|3
|8
|
|Winker lf
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.545
|c-Senzel ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.429
|Votto 1b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.167
|Suárez ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.136
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Naquin cf-lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.318
|g-Aquino ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|India 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pérez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|h-Stephenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.417
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Barnhart c
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.444
|Mahle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Blandino ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Antone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|Bedrosian p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Farmer 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|6
|5
|9
|11
|
|Locastro cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.167
|Calhoun rf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.200
|Walker 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.129
|Peralta lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.172
|e-Mathisen ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Crichton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Bumgarner ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Young p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Escobar 2b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.143
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.074
|C.Kelly c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.467
|Widener p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-VanMeter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|C.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-P.Smith ph-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Cincinnati
|001
|121
|000
|1_6
|11
|0
|Arizona
|000
|000
|320
|0_5
|6
|1
a-singled for Mahle in the 5th. b-grounded out for Widener in the 5th. c-popped out for Winker in the 6th. d-singled for C.Smith in the 7th. e-lined out for Peralta in the 7th. f-popped out for Crichton in the 9th. g-intentionally walked for Naquin in the 10th. h-struck out for Pérez in the 10th.
E_Escobar (2). LOB_Cincinnati 10, Arizona 11. 2B_Winker (2), Barnhart 2 (3), Suárez (1), Escobar (1), Calhoun (1). HR_Naquin (5), off Widener; Escobar (2), off Sims. RBIs_Winker (1), Naquin (14), Votto (3), Suárez (3), Barnhart 2 (7), C.Kelly (1), Calhoun 2 (2), Escobar 2 (4). SB_Naquin (1). SF_Suárez, C.Kelly. S_Mahle.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 5 (Suárez, Moustakas, Castellanos, India, Farmer); Arizona 5 (Cabrera, Calhoun, Mathisen, P.Smith). RISP_Cincinnati 4 for 17; Arizona 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Votto, India, Naquin, Moustakas, VanMeter, Rojas. GIDP_Suárez.
DP_Arizona 1 (Cabrera, Escobar, Walker).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle
|4
|
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|92
|2.00
|Antone
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|32
|0.00
|Bedrosian
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|13
|18.00
|Doolittle, H, 1
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|0.00
|Sims, BS, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|23
|5.40
|Pérez, W, 1-0
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|2.70
|Garrett, S, 2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|16
|15.00
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Widener
|5
|
|7
|4
|3
|0
|3
|83
|2.45
|C.Smith
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|40
|5.14
|Swarzak
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|13.50
|Crichton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.25
|Young, L, 0-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|15
|5.40
Inherited runners-scored_Doolittle 2-2. IBB_off Young (Aquino), off Garrett (C.Kelly). HBP_C.Smith (Moustakas). PB_Barnhart (1).
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:47. A_19,385 (48,686).
