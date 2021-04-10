Trending:
Sports News

Cincinnati 6, Arizona 5

By The Associated Press
April 10, 2021 1:51 am
2 min read
      
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 6 11 6 3 8
Winker lf 3 1 3 1 0 0 .545
c-Senzel ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .313
Castellanos rf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .429
Votto 1b 5 0 0 1 0 0 .167
Suárez ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .136
Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Naquin cf-lf 3 2 1 1 1 0 .318
g-Aquino ph-lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .300
India 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .400
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sims p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pérez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
h-Stephenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .417
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barnhart c 5 1 3 2 0 2 .444
Mahle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Blandino ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .333
Antone p 0 0 0 0 1 0
Bedrosian p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Farmer 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .100
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 6 5 9 11
Locastro cf 5 1 1 0 0 3 .167
Calhoun rf 5 0 1 2 0 1 .200
Walker 1b 2 0 0 0 3 2 .129
Peralta lf 1 0 0 0 2 0 .172
e-Mathisen ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Bumgarner ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Young p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cabrera 3b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .217
Escobar 2b 5 2 2 2 0 2 .143
Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 1 1 .074
C.Kelly c 2 0 1 1 2 1 .467
Widener p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
b-VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .182
C.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-P.Smith ph-lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .250
Cincinnati 001 121 000 1_6 11 0
Arizona 000 000 320 0_5 6 1

a-singled for Mahle in the 5th. b-grounded out for Widener in the 5th. c-popped out for Winker in the 6th. d-singled for C.Smith in the 7th. e-lined out for Peralta in the 7th. f-popped out for Crichton in the 9th. g-intentionally walked for Naquin in the 10th. h-struck out for Pérez in the 10th.

E_Escobar (2). LOB_Cincinnati 10, Arizona 11. 2B_Winker (2), Barnhart 2 (3), Suárez (1), Escobar (1), Calhoun (1). HR_Naquin (5), off Widener; Escobar (2), off Sims. RBIs_Winker (1), Naquin (14), Votto (3), Suárez (3), Barnhart 2 (7), C.Kelly (1), Calhoun 2 (2), Escobar 2 (4). SB_Naquin (1). SF_Suárez, C.Kelly. S_Mahle.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 5 (Suárez, Moustakas, Castellanos, India, Farmer); Arizona 5 (Cabrera, Calhoun, Mathisen, P.Smith). RISP_Cincinnati 4 for 17; Arizona 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Votto, India, Naquin, Moustakas, VanMeter, Rojas. GIDP_Suárez.

DP_Arizona 1 (Cabrera, Escobar, Walker).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mahle 4 0 0 0 4 6 92 2.00
Antone 2 1 0 0 0 3 32 0.00
Bedrosian 2-3 3 3 3 0 0 13 18.00
Doolittle, H, 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 12 0.00
Sims, BS, 0-1 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 2 23 5.40
Pérez, W, 1-0 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 2.70
Garrett, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 2 0 16 15.00
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Widener 5 7 4 3 0 3 83 2.45
C.Smith 2 2 1 1 2 2 40 5.14
Swarzak 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 13.50
Crichton 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 2.25
Young, L, 0-2 1 1 1 0 1 1 15 5.40

Inherited runners-scored_Doolittle 2-2. IBB_off Young (Aquino), off Garrett (C.Kelly). HBP_C.Smith (Moustakas). PB_Barnhart (1).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:47. A_19,385 (48,686).

