Cincinnati 6, Arizona 5

By The Associated Press
April 10, 2021 1:53 am
< a min read
      
Cincinnati Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 6 11 6 Totals 35 5 6 5
Winker lf 3 1 3 1 Locastro cf 5 1 1 0
Senzel ph-cf 2 0 0 0 Calhoun rf 5 0 1 2
Castellanos rf 5 0 2 0 Walker 1b 2 0 0 0
Votto 1b 5 0 0 1 Peralta lf 1 0 0 0
Suárez ss 4 1 1 1 Mathisen ph 1 0 0 0
Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0
Naquin cf-lf 3 2 1 1 Crichton p 0 0 0 0
Aquino ph-lf 0 0 0 0 Bumgarner ph 1 0 0 0
India 2b 4 0 0 0 Young p 0 0 0 0
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 Cabrera 3b 4 1 0 0
Sims p 0 0 0 0 Escobar 2b 5 2 2 2
Pérez p 0 0 0 0 Rojas ss 4 0 0 0
Stephenson ph 1 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 2 0 1 1
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Widener p 1 0 0 0
Barnhart c 5 1 3 2 VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0
Mahle p 0 0 0 0 C.Smith p 0 0 0 0
Blandino ph 1 1 1 0 P.Smith ph-lf 3 1 1 0
Antone p 0 0 0 0
Bedrosian p 0 0 0 0
Farmer 2b 2 0 0 0
Cincinnati 001 121 000 1 6
Arizona 000 000 320 0 5

E_Escobar (2). DP_Cincinnati 0, Arizona 1. LOB_Cincinnati 10, Arizona 11. 2B_Winker (2), Barnhart 2 (3), Suárez (1), Escobar (1), Calhoun (1). HR_Naquin (5), Escobar (2). SB_Naquin (1). SF_Suárez (1), C.Kelly (1). S_Mahle (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Mahle 4 0 0 0 4 6
Antone 2 1 0 0 0 3
Bedrosian 2-3 3 3 3 0 0
Doolittle H,1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Sims BS,0-1 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 2
Pérez W,1-0 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Garrett S,2-2 1 0 0 0 2 0
Arizona
Widener 5 7 4 3 0 3
C.Smith 2 2 1 1 2 2
Swarzak 1 0 0 0 0 2
Crichton 1 1 0 0 0 0
Young L,0-2 1 1 1 0 1 1

HBP_C.Smith (Moustakas).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:47. A_19,385 (48,686).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

