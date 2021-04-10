Cincinnati 6, Arizona 5

|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|6
|11
|6
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|6
|5
|
|Winker lf
|3
|1
|3
|1
|
|Locastro cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Senzel ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Calhoun rf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Votto 1b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|
|Peralta lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suárez ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mathisen ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Naquin cf-lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Crichton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aquino ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bumgarner ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|India 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Young p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Escobar 2b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Pérez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stephenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Widener p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnhart c
|5
|1
|3
|2
|
|VanMeter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mahle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blandino ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|P.Smith ph-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Antone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bedrosian p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Farmer 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|001
|121
|000
|1
|—
|6
|Arizona
|000
|000
|320
|0
|—
|5
E_Escobar (2). DP_Cincinnati 0, Arizona 1. LOB_Cincinnati 10, Arizona 11. 2B_Winker (2), Barnhart 2 (3), Suárez (1), Escobar (1), Calhoun (1). HR_Naquin (5), Escobar (2). SB_Naquin (1). SF_Suárez (1), C.Kelly (1). S_Mahle (1).
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mahle
|4
|
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|Antone
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bedrosian
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Doolittle H,1
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Sims BS,0-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Pérez W,1-0
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Garrett S,2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Widener
|5
|
|7
|4
|3
|0
|3
|C.Smith
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Swarzak
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Crichton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Young L,0-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
HBP_C.Smith (Moustakas).
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:47. A_19,385 (48,686).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments