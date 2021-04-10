Cincinnati 6, Arizona 5

Cincinnati Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 6 11 6 Totals 35 5 6 5 Winker lf 3 1 3 1 Locastro cf 5 1 1 0 Senzel ph-cf 2 0 0 0 Calhoun rf 5 0 1 2 Castellanos rf 5 0 2 0 Walker 1b 2 0 0 0 Votto 1b 5 0 0 1 Peralta lf 1 0 0 0 Suárez ss 4 1 1 1 Mathisen ph 1 0 0 0 Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 Naquin cf-lf 3 2 1 1 Crichton p 0 0 0 0 Aquino ph-lf 0 0 0 0 Bumgarner ph 1 0 0 0 India 2b 4 0 0 0 Young p 0 0 0 0 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 Cabrera 3b 4 1 0 0 Sims p 0 0 0 0 Escobar 2b 5 2 2 2 Pérez p 0 0 0 0 Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 Stephenson ph 1 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 2 0 1 1 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Widener p 1 0 0 0 Barnhart c 5 1 3 2 VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0 Mahle p 0 0 0 0 C.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Blandino ph 1 1 1 0 P.Smith ph-lf 3 1 1 0 Antone p 0 0 0 0 Bedrosian p 0 0 0 0 Farmer 2b 2 0 0 0

Cincinnati 001 121 000 1 — 6 Arizona 000 000 320 0 — 5

E_Escobar (2). DP_Cincinnati 0, Arizona 1. LOB_Cincinnati 10, Arizona 11. 2B_Winker (2), Barnhart 2 (3), Suárez (1), Escobar (1), Calhoun (1). HR_Naquin (5), Escobar (2). SB_Naquin (1). SF_Suárez (1), C.Kelly (1). S_Mahle (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Mahle 4 0 0 0 4 6 Antone 2 1 0 0 0 3 Bedrosian 2-3 3 3 3 0 0 Doolittle H,1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Sims BS,0-1 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 2 Pérez W,1-0 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Garrett S,2-2 1 0 0 0 2 0

Arizona Widener 5 7 4 3 0 3 C.Smith 2 2 1 1 2 2 Swarzak 1 0 0 0 0 2 Crichton 1 1 0 0 0 0 Young L,0-2 1 1 1 0 1 1

HBP_C.Smith (Moustakas).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:47. A_19,385 (48,686).

