Cincinnati 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

By The Associated Press
April 28, 2021 1:40 am
1 min read
      
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 6 10 6 1 13
Winker lf 5 2 3 2 0 0 .397
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Castellanos rf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .322
Votto 1b 3 0 1 2 1 1 .218
Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Naquin cf-lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .262
Blandino 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .269
Barnhart c 3 2 1 0 0 1 .308
Farmer ss 4 1 2 1 0 2 .167
Hoffman p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286
a-Stephenson ph 1 0 0 1 0 0 .371
De León p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Hendrix p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Suárez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .131
Fulmer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hembree p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Senzel ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .203
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 5 4 5 8 9
Betts rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .240
Seager ss 4 0 0 0 1 0 .272
Turner 3b 3 1 1 0 2 1 .342
Muncy 1b 3 1 0 0 2 1 .250
Smith c 3 2 1 3 0 0 .218
Taylor cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .257
Lux 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .204
Beaty lf 2 0 1 2 2 0 .200
Buehler p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .091
Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Ríos ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .093
Nelson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Cincinnati 100 020 300_6 10 0
Los Angeles 000 302 000_5 4 0

a-grounded out for Hoffman in the 5th. b-struck out for Hendrix in the 7th. c-struck out for Santana in the 8th. d-flied out for Hembree in the 9th.

LOB_Cincinnati 5, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Castellanos (6), Farmer (2), Barnhart (5), Votto (4), Winker (5), Taylor (4). HR_Winker (6), off Buehler; Smith (3), off Hoffman. RBIs_Winker 2 (15), Stephenson (6), Farmer (6), Votto 2 (13), Smith 3 (7), Beaty 2 (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Blandino, Moustakas, Castellanos); Los Angeles 3 (Smith, Turner). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 9; Los Angeles 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Moustakas, Stephenson. GIDP_Castellanos.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Seager, Lux, Muncy).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hoffman 4 1 3 3 5 3 73 3.33
De León 1 2-3 3 2 2 1 2 35 7.36
Hendrix, W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 7 0.00
Fulmer, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.21
Hembree, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 0.00
Doolittle, S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.66
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Buehler 6 1-3 7 5 5 1 10 96 3.16
Alexander, L, 0-2, BS, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 0 18 2.79
Santana 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 5.68
Nelson 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 4.35

Inherited runners-scored_Hendrix 2-0, Alexander 1-1. HBP_Buehler (Barnhart), De León (Smith). WP_Nelson.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:14. A_15,306 (56,000).

