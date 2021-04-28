Cincinnati 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|1
|13
|
|Winker lf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.397
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Castellanos rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.322
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.218
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Naquin cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Blandino 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.269
|Barnhart c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Farmer ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.167
|Hoffman p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|a-Stephenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.371
|De León p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Hendrix p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Suárez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.131
|Fulmer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hembree p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Senzel ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|4
|5
|8
|9
|
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Turner 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.342
|Muncy 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.250
|Smith c
|3
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.218
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Lux 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.204
|Beaty lf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.200
|Buehler p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.091
|Alexander p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Ríos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.093
|Nelson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cincinnati
|100
|020
|300_6
|10
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|302
|000_5
|4
|0
a-grounded out for Hoffman in the 5th. b-struck out for Hendrix in the 7th. c-struck out for Santana in the 8th. d-flied out for Hembree in the 9th.
LOB_Cincinnati 5, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Castellanos (6), Farmer (2), Barnhart (5), Votto (4), Winker (5), Taylor (4). HR_Winker (6), off Buehler; Smith (3), off Hoffman. RBIs_Winker 2 (15), Stephenson (6), Farmer (6), Votto 2 (13), Smith 3 (7), Beaty 2 (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Blandino, Moustakas, Castellanos); Los Angeles 3 (Smith, Turner). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 9; Los Angeles 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Moustakas, Stephenson. GIDP_Castellanos.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Seager, Lux, Muncy).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hoffman
|4
|
|1
|3
|3
|5
|3
|73
|3.33
|De León
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|35
|7.36
|Hendrix, W, 1-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|0.00
|Fulmer, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.21
|Hembree, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|0.00
|Doolittle, S, 1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.66
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buehler
|6
|1-3
|7
|5
|5
|1
|10
|96
|3.16
|Alexander, L, 0-2, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|2.79
|Santana
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.68
|Nelson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|4.35
Inherited runners-scored_Hendrix 2-0, Alexander 1-1. HBP_Buehler (Barnhart), De León (Smith). WP_Nelson.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:14. A_15,306 (56,000).
