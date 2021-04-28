Cincinnati 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

Cincinnati Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 6 10 6 Totals 31 5 4 5 Winker lf 5 2 3 2 Betts rf 4 0 0 0 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 Seager ss 4 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 5 1 2 0 Turner 3b 3 1 1 0 Votto 1b 3 0 1 2 Muncy 1b 3 1 0 0 Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 Smith c 3 2 1 3 Naquin cf-lf 4 0 1 0 Taylor cf 4 1 1 0 Blandino 2b 4 0 0 0 Lux 2b 4 0 0 0 Barnhart c 3 2 1 0 Beaty lf 2 0 1 2 Farmer ss 4 1 2 1 Buehler p 3 0 0 0 Hoffman p 1 0 0 0 Alexander p 0 0 0 0 Stephenson ph 1 0 0 1 Santana p 0 0 0 0 De León p 0 0 0 0 Ríos ph 1 0 0 0 Hendrix p 0 0 0 0 Nelson p 0 0 0 0 Suárez ph 1 0 0 0 Fulmer p 0 0 0 0 Hembree p 0 0 0 0 Senzel ph-cf 1 0 0 0

Cincinnati 100 020 300 — 6 Los Angeles 000 302 000 — 5

DP_Cincinnati 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Cincinnati 5, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Castellanos (6), Farmer (2), Barnhart (5), Votto (4), Winker (5), Taylor (4). HR_Winker (6), Smith (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Hoffman 4 1 3 3 5 3 De León 1 2-3 3 2 2 1 2 Hendrix W,1-0 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Fulmer H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hembree H,1 1 0 0 0 1 2 Doolittle S,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 1

Los Angeles Buehler 6 1-3 7 5 5 1 10 Alexander L,0-2 BS,0-1 1 2 1 1 0 0 Santana 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Nelson 1 1 0 0 0 2

Alexander pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Buehler (Barnhart), De León (Smith). WP_Nelson.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:14. A_15,306 (56,000).

