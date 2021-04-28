Cincinnati 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

|Cincinnati
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|Totals
|31
|5
|4
|5
|Winker lf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Castellanos rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Turner 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Muncy 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smith c
|3
|2
|1
|3
|Naquin cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Blandino 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lux 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Barnhart c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Beaty lf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Farmer ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Buehler p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hoffman p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alexander p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stephenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|De León p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ríos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hendrix p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nelson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suárez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fulmer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hembree p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Senzel ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|100
|020
|300
|—
|6
|Los Angeles
|000
|302
|000
|—
|5
DP_Cincinnati 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Cincinnati 5, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Castellanos (6), Farmer (2), Barnhart (5), Votto (4), Winker (5), Taylor (4). HR_Winker (6), Smith (3).
|Cincinnati
|Hoffman
|4
|
|1
|3
|3
|5
|3
|De León
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Hendrix W,1-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Fulmer H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hembree H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Doolittle S,1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|Buehler
|6
|1-3
|7
|5
|5
|1
|10
|Alexander L,0-2 BS,0-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Santana
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Nelson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Alexander pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
HBP_Buehler (Barnhart), De León (Smith). WP_Nelson.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:14. A_15,306 (56,000).
