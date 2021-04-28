Trending:
Cincinnati 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

By The Associated Press
April 28, 2021 1:42 am
Cincinnati Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 6 10 6 Totals 31 5 4 5
Winker lf 5 2 3 2 Betts rf 4 0 0 0
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 Seager ss 4 0 0 0
Castellanos rf 5 1 2 0 Turner 3b 3 1 1 0
Votto 1b 3 0 1 2 Muncy 1b 3 1 0 0
Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 Smith c 3 2 1 3
Naquin cf-lf 4 0 1 0 Taylor cf 4 1 1 0
Blandino 2b 4 0 0 0 Lux 2b 4 0 0 0
Barnhart c 3 2 1 0 Beaty lf 2 0 1 2
Farmer ss 4 1 2 1 Buehler p 3 0 0 0
Hoffman p 1 0 0 0 Alexander p 0 0 0 0
Stephenson ph 1 0 0 1 Santana p 0 0 0 0
De León p 0 0 0 0 Ríos ph 1 0 0 0
Hendrix p 0 0 0 0 Nelson p 0 0 0 0
Suárez ph 1 0 0 0
Fulmer p 0 0 0 0
Hembree p 0 0 0 0
Senzel ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Cincinnati 100 020 300 6
Los Angeles 000 302 000 5

DP_Cincinnati 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Cincinnati 5, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Castellanos (6), Farmer (2), Barnhart (5), Votto (4), Winker (5), Taylor (4). HR_Winker (6), Smith (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Hoffman 4 1 3 3 5 3
De León 1 2-3 3 2 2 1 2
Hendrix W,1-0 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Fulmer H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hembree H,1 1 0 0 0 1 2
Doolittle S,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Buehler 6 1-3 7 5 5 1 10
Alexander L,0-2 BS,0-1 1 2 1 1 0 0
Santana 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Nelson 1 1 0 0 0 2

Alexander pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Buehler (Barnhart), De León (Smith). WP_Nelson.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:14. A_15,306 (56,000).

