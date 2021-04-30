Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 6

Chicago Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 6 10 6 Totals 35 8 10 8 Contreras c 3 0 2 0 Winker lf 4 0 1 1 Wolters pr-c 1 1 0 0 Payton lf 0 0 0 0 Bryant rf 3 2 2 2 Castellanos rf 4 1 1 1 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 Votto 1b 4 1 3 3 Báez ss 4 0 1 2 Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 Duffy 3b 4 1 1 0 Suárez ss 4 1 1 1 Maples p 0 0 0 0 Naquin cf 3 1 1 0 Heyward ph 0 0 0 0 De León p 1 0 0 0 Marisnick cf 4 0 1 1 Fulmer p 0 0 0 0 Bote 2b-3b 5 0 2 0 Sims p 0 0 0 0 Hoerner lf 4 0 0 1 Blandino 2b 0 0 0 0 Arrieta p 1 0 0 0 Senzel 2b-cf 4 1 1 2 Ryan p 0 0 0 0 Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 Happ ph 1 0 0 0 Miley p 2 2 1 0 Steele p 0 0 0 0 Farmer 2b 2 1 1 0 Sogard ph-2b 1 2 1 0 Antone p 0 0 0 0

Chicago 110 000 202 — 6 Cincinnati 003 401 00x — 8

E_Marisnick (1). LOB_Chicago 10, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Marisnick (3), Contreras (2), Bryant (9), Votto 2 (6). HR_Bryant (7), Votto (5), Suárez (4), Senzel (1). SF_Báez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Arrieta L,3-3 3 1-3 7 7 7 1 2 Ryan 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 Steele 2 1 1 0 0 5 Maples 2 0 0 0 0 4

Cincinnati Miley W,3-2 5 5 2 2 2 3 De León 2 3 2 2 1 3 Fulmer 1 2 2 2 1 1 Sims 2-3 0 0 0 3 0 Antone S,1-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Fulmer pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

WP_Sims.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:21. A_16,090 (42,319).

