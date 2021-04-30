Trending:
Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 6

By The Associated Press
April 30, 2021 10:50 pm
< a min read
      
Chicago Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 6 10 6 Totals 35 8 10 8
Contreras c 3 0 2 0 Winker lf 4 0 1 1
Wolters pr-c 1 1 0 0 Payton lf 0 0 0 0
Bryant rf 3 2 2 2 Castellanos rf 4 1 1 1
Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 Votto 1b 4 1 3 3
Báez ss 4 0 1 2 Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0
Duffy 3b 4 1 1 0 Suárez ss 4 1 1 1
Maples p 0 0 0 0 Naquin cf 3 1 1 0
Heyward ph 0 0 0 0 De León p 1 0 0 0
Marisnick cf 4 0 1 1 Fulmer p 0 0 0 0
Bote 2b-3b 5 0 2 0 Sims p 0 0 0 0
Hoerner lf 4 0 0 1 Blandino 2b 0 0 0 0
Arrieta p 1 0 0 0 Senzel 2b-cf 4 1 1 2
Ryan p 0 0 0 0 Barnhart c 3 0 0 0
Happ ph 1 0 0 0 Miley p 2 2 1 0
Steele p 0 0 0 0 Farmer 2b 2 1 1 0
Sogard ph-2b 1 2 1 0 Antone p 0 0 0 0
Chicago 110 000 202 6
Cincinnati 003 401 00x 8

E_Marisnick (1). LOB_Chicago 10, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Marisnick (3), Contreras (2), Bryant (9), Votto 2 (6). HR_Bryant (7), Votto (5), Suárez (4), Senzel (1). SF_Báez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Arrieta L,3-3 3 1-3 7 7 7 1 2
Ryan 2-3 2 0 0 0 1
Steele 2 1 1 0 0 5
Maples 2 0 0 0 0 4
Cincinnati
Miley W,3-2 5 5 2 2 2 3
De León 2 3 2 2 1 3
Fulmer 1 2 2 2 1 1
Sims 2-3 0 0 0 3 0
Antone S,1-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Fulmer pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

WP_Sims.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:21. A_16,090 (42,319).

