Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 6

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|
|Totals
|35
|8
|10
|8
|
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Wolters pr-c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Payton lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bryant rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duffy 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Suárez ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Maples p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Naquin cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Heyward ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|De León p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marisnick cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Fulmer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bote 2b-3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoerner lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Blandino 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arrieta p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Senzel 2b-cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Ryan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Happ ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miley p
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|Steele p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Farmer 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Sogard ph-2b
|1
|2
|1
|0
|
|Antone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chicago
|110
|000
|202
|—
|6
|Cincinnati
|003
|401
|00x
|—
|8
E_Marisnick (1). LOB_Chicago 10, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Marisnick (3), Contreras (2), Bryant (9), Votto 2 (6). HR_Bryant (7), Votto (5), Suárez (4), Senzel (1). SF_Báez (2).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Arrieta L,3-3
|3
|1-3
|7
|7
|7
|1
|2
|Ryan
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Steele
|2
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Maples
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Miley W,3-2
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|3
|De León
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Fulmer
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Sims
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Antone S,1-2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Fulmer pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
WP_Sims.
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:21. A_16,090 (42,319).
