Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 6

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|5
|5
|13
|
|Edman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.111
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.556
|Arenado 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.400
|DeJong ss
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.375
|O’Neill lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Molina c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.143
|Carlson cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.167
|Williams rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|a-Dean ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Wainwright p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Woodford p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Nogowski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hicks p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Carpenter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|9
|11
|8
|3
|8
|
|Winker lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|Senzel cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Castellanos rf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.571
|Aquino rf-lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Votto 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Suárez ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.286
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|India 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.571
|Naquin cf-rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.333
|Barnhart c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.200
|Mahle p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bedrosian p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pérez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Romano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|St. Louis
|010
|101
|012_6
|7
|1
|Cincinnati
|006
|201
|00x_9
|11
|1
a-popped out for Williams in the 6th. b-grounded out for Miller in the 7th. c-flied out for Webb in the 9th.
E_DeJong (1), Aquino (1). LOB_St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Moustakas (1). HR_DeJong 2 (2), off Mahle; Arenado (1), off Romano; Barnhart (1), off Wainwright; Aquino (1), off Miller. RBIs_DeJong 2 (3), Carlson (4), Arenado 2 (3), Barnhart 2 (2), Suárez (2), Moustakas (2), Naquin 2 (2), India (1), Aquino (1). SF_Carlson.
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 4 (Arenado, Dean 2); Cincinnati 5 (Barnhart 2, Naquin). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 6; Cincinnati 5 for 9.
Runners moved up_Votto. GIDP_Mahle.
DP_St. Louis 1 (Edman, Goldschmidt).
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright, L, 0-1
|2
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|1
|1
|56
|20.25
|Woodford
|2
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|47
|7.71
|Miller
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|25
|9.00
|Hicks
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.00
|Webb
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle, W, 1-0
|5
|
|4
|3
|2
|2
|9
|84
|3.60
|Bedrosian
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|6.75
|Pérez
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|38
|5.40
|Doolittle
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|0.00
|Romano
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|20
|6.00
Inherited runners-scored_Woodford 2-0, Bedrosian 1-1, Pérez 2-0, Doolittle 2-1. HBP_Woodford 2 (Castellanos,India), Miller (Naquin). WP_Woodford.
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_3:24. A_12,213 (42,319).
