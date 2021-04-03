On Air: Meet the Press
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 6

By The Associated Press
April 3, 2021 7:54 pm
1 min read
      
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 6 7 5 5 13
Edman 2b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .111
Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 1 0 1 3 .556
Arenado 3b 5 2 2 2 0 1 .400
DeJong ss 3 3 2 2 2 0 .375
O’Neill lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .250
Molina c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .143
Carlson cf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .167
Williams rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
a-Dean ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Wainwright p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Woodford p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Nogowski ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hicks p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 9 11 8 3 8
Winker lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .375
Senzel cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Castellanos rf 2 2 1 0 0 0 .571
Aquino rf-lf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .200
Votto 1b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .200
Suárez ss 4 1 1 1 1 2 .286
Moustakas 3b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .333
India 2b 3 0 2 1 0 1 .571
Naquin cf-rf 2 1 1 2 1 1 .333
Barnhart c 4 1 1 2 0 2 .200
Mahle p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bedrosian p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pérez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Romano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Louis 010 101 012_6 7 1
Cincinnati 006 201 00x_9 11 1

a-popped out for Williams in the 6th. b-grounded out for Miller in the 7th. c-flied out for Webb in the 9th.

E_DeJong (1), Aquino (1). LOB_St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Moustakas (1). HR_DeJong 2 (2), off Mahle; Arenado (1), off Romano; Barnhart (1), off Wainwright; Aquino (1), off Miller. RBIs_DeJong 2 (3), Carlson (4), Arenado 2 (3), Barnhart 2 (2), Suárez (2), Moustakas (2), Naquin 2 (2), India (1), Aquino (1). SF_Carlson.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 4 (Arenado, Dean 2); Cincinnati 5 (Barnhart 2, Naquin). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 6; Cincinnati 5 for 9.

Runners moved up_Votto. GIDP_Mahle.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Edman, Goldschmidt).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wainwright, L, 0-1 2 2-3 7 6 6 1 1 56 20.25
Woodford 2 1-3 1 2 2 2 3 47 7.71
Miller 1 3 1 1 0 3 25 9.00
Hicks 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 0.00
Webb 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mahle, W, 1-0 5 4 3 2 2 9 84 3.60
Bedrosian 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 15 6.75
Pérez 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 2 38 5.40
Doolittle 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 13 0.00
Romano 1 2 2 2 0 0 20 6.00

Inherited runners-scored_Woodford 2-0, Bedrosian 1-1, Pérez 2-0, Doolittle 2-1. HBP_Woodford 2 (Castellanos,India), Miller (Naquin). WP_Woodford.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:24. A_12,213 (42,319).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|6 Illinois IT Educational Series:...
4|6 End-to-End Cloud Visibility with Splunk
4|6 Snowflake on Snowflake: Driving Product...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Darwin Morgan retires following 30-year career with NNSA