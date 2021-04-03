Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 6

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 6 7 5 5 13 Edman 2b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .111 Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 1 0 1 3 .556 Arenado 3b 5 2 2 2 0 1 .400 DeJong ss 3 3 2 2 2 0 .375 O’Neill lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .250 Molina c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .143 Carlson cf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .167 Williams rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 a-Dean ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Wainwright p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Woodford p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Nogowski ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hicks p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 9 11 8 3 8 Winker lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .375 Senzel cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Castellanos rf 2 2 1 0 0 0 .571 Aquino rf-lf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .200 Votto 1b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .200 Suárez ss 4 1 1 1 1 2 .286 Moustakas 3b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .333 India 2b 3 0 2 1 0 1 .571 Naquin cf-rf 2 1 1 2 1 1 .333 Barnhart c 4 1 1 2 0 2 .200 Mahle p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bedrosian p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Pérez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Romano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

St. Louis 010 101 012_6 7 1 Cincinnati 006 201 00x_9 11 1

a-popped out for Williams in the 6th. b-grounded out for Miller in the 7th. c-flied out for Webb in the 9th.

E_DeJong (1), Aquino (1). LOB_St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Moustakas (1). HR_DeJong 2 (2), off Mahle; Arenado (1), off Romano; Barnhart (1), off Wainwright; Aquino (1), off Miller. RBIs_DeJong 2 (3), Carlson (4), Arenado 2 (3), Barnhart 2 (2), Suárez (2), Moustakas (2), Naquin 2 (2), India (1), Aquino (1). SF_Carlson.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 4 (Arenado, Dean 2); Cincinnati 5 (Barnhart 2, Naquin). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 6; Cincinnati 5 for 9.

Runners moved up_Votto. GIDP_Mahle.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Edman, Goldschmidt).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wainwright, L, 0-1 2 2-3 7 6 6 1 1 56 20.25 Woodford 2 1-3 1 2 2 2 3 47 7.71 Miller 1 3 1 1 0 3 25 9.00 Hicks 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 0.00 Webb 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mahle, W, 1-0 5 4 3 2 2 9 84 3.60 Bedrosian 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 15 6.75 Pérez 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 2 38 5.40 Doolittle 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 13 0.00 Romano 1 2 2 2 0 0 20 6.00

Inherited runners-scored_Woodford 2-0, Bedrosian 1-1, Pérez 2-0, Doolittle 2-1. HBP_Woodford 2 (Castellanos,India), Miller (Naquin). WP_Woodford.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:24. A_12,213 (42,319).

