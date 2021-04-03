On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cincinnati coach John Brannen on leave amid school inquiry

By The Associated Press
April 3, 2021 5:03 pm
< a min read
      

CINCINNATI (AP) — The University of Cincinnati on Saturday put basketball coach John Brannen on paid leave pending an investigation after six Bearcats players decided to transfer last month.

The school announced March 26 that it had launched an investigation amid reports that a rift between Brannen and players had led to the requested transfers. Among the six who entered the transfer portal during a week in March were four members of the 2020 freshman class.

The Bearcats finished 12-11 in Brannen’s second year at Cincinnati after a 20-10 season in 2019-20. He previously coached Northern Kentucky.

___

        Insight by AT&T: Register for a free 2-day event where technology experts in government and industry discuss how 5G will revolutionize the way government operates.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|6 Illinois IT Educational Series:...
4|6 End-to-End Cloud Visibility with Splunk
4|6 Snowflake on Snowflake: Driving Product...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Darwin Morgan retires following 30-year career with NNSA