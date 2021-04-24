Trending:
Cincinnati takes 5-game slide into matchup with St. Louis

By The Associated Press
April 24, 2021 3:06 am
1 min read
      

Cincinnati Reds (9-10, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (9-10, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Wade Miley (2-1, 2.25 ERA, .75 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Cardinals: John Gant (0-2, 3.21 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -124, Reds +106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati enters the game as losers of their last five games.

The Cardinals are 3-4 against the rest of their division. St. Louis has hit 25 home runs this season, sixth in the majors. Paul DeJong leads them with five, averaging one every 12 at-bats.

The Reds are 5-2 against NL Central Division opponents. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the majors. Jesse Winker leads the team with a mark of .373.

The Reds won the last meeting 12-1. Jeff Hoffman secured his first victory and Nicholas Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs for Cincinnati. Carlos Martinez registered his first loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Carlson leads the Cardinals with eight extra base hits and is batting .246.

Tyler Naquin leads the Reds with six home runs and has 18 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .232 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by three runs

Reds: 3-7, .219 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Harrison Bader: (right forearm), John Nogowski: (hand), Yadier Molina: (foot).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring), Mike Moustakas: (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

