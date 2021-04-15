Trending:
Civale expected to start for Indians at White Sox

By The Associated Press
April 15, 2021 3:05 am
Cleveland Indians (6-5) vs. Chicago White Sox (6-6)

Chicago; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Aaron Civale (2-0, 2.46 ERA) White Sox: Lance Lynn (1-0, .00 ERA)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -142, Indians +122; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Indians on Thursday.

The White Sox went 25-15 in division play in 2020. Chicago averaged 8.9 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 6 total triples last season.

The Indians went 23-17 in division games in 2020. Cleveland averaged 7.4 hits with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 5 total triples last season.

The teams meet for the fourth time this year. Chicago leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (illness), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Dylan Cease: (health protocols), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Billy Hamilton: (leg), Adam Engel: (right hamstring), Tim Anderson: (hamstring).

Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

