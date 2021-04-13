Trending:
Cleveland 2, Chicago White Sox 0

By The Associated Press
April 13, 2021 11:35 pm
< a min read
      
Cleveland Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 2 5 2 Totals 32 0 3 0
Gamel cf 4 0 0 0 Eaton rf 3 0 1 0
Luplow ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Robert cf 4 0 0 0
Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 3 0 1 0
Ramírez 3b 4 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0
E.Rosario lf 4 0 2 0 Williams lf 4 0 0 0
Reyes dh 4 1 0 0 Grandal c 4 0 0 0
Naylor rf 4 1 1 0 Lamb dh 4 0 0 0
Bauers 1b 3 0 0 0 Madrigal 2b 3 0 0 0
Chang ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Mendick ss 2 0 1 0
R.Pérez c 3 0 1 1 Mercedes ph 1 0 0 0
Giménez ss 2 0 0 0 García ss 0 0 0 0
A.Rosario ph-ss 1 0 1 1
Cleveland 000 000 000 2 2
Chicago 000 000 000 0 0

E_Grandal (2). LOB_Cleveland 7, Chicago 5. 2B_E.Rosario (2), A.Rosario (1). S_Giménez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Bieber W,1-1 9 3 0 0 1 11
Karinchak S,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Giolito 7 3 0 0 2 8
Marshall 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 2
Crochet L,0-2 1-3 2 2 0 0 0
Foster 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Giolito pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Bieber (Eaton).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:02. A_7,102 (40,615).

