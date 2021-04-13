Cleveland 2, Chicago White Sox 0

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|32
|0
|3
|0
|
|Gamel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Eaton rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Luplow ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robert cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Rosario lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Williams lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Naylor rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lamb dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bauers 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Madrigal 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chang ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mendick ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Pérez c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mercedes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Giménez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|García ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Rosario ph-ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000
|2
|—
|2
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
E_Grandal (2). LOB_Cleveland 7, Chicago 5. 2B_E.Rosario (2), A.Rosario (1). S_Giménez (1).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bieber W,1-1
|9
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Karinchak S,1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Giolito
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Marshall
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hendriks
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Crochet L,0-2
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Foster
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Giolito pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
HBP_Bieber (Eaton).
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:02. A_7,102 (40,615).
