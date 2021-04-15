Trending:
Sports News

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2

By The Associated Press
April 15, 2021 6:04 pm
< a min read
      
Cleveland Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 8 3 Totals 35 2 8 1
A.Rosario cf 4 0 0 0 Anderson ss 5 1 2 0
Gamel cf 1 0 0 0 Eaton rf 4 0 1 0
Hernandez 2b 4 1 2 0 Abreu 1b 3 0 0 0
Ramírez 3b 4 1 1 2 Moncada 3b 4 0 1 1
E.Rosario lf 3 0 1 0 Mercedes dh 4 0 1 0
Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 Grandal c 4 0 0 0
Naylor rf 4 1 1 0 Robert cf 3 1 2 0
Bauers 1b 4 0 2 0 Vaughn lf 4 0 0 0
Hedges c 3 0 0 0 Madrigal 2b 3 0 1 0
Giménez ss 4 1 1 1 Lamb ph 1 0 0 0
Cleveland 000 002 110 4
Chicago 100 000 001 2

E_Giménez (2), Abreu 2 (2). LOB_Cleveland 6, Chicago 9. 2B_Bauers (1), Giménez (2), Mercedes (4). 3B_Robert (1). HR_Ramírez (3). SB_E.Rosario 2 (3), Ramírez (2). S_Hedges (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Civale W,3-0 6 5 1 1 2 4
Wittgren H,2 1 1 0 0 0 1
Karinchak H,2 1 1 0 0 0 2
Clase S,3-3 1 1 1 0 0 1
Chicago
Lynn L,1-1 6 5 2 2 0 10
Crochet 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Kopech 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 2
Ruiz 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Civale (Eaton). WP_Kopech.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:17. A_7,049 (40,615).

