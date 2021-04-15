Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|3
|
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|1
|
|A.Rosario cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Gamel cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|E.Rosario lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mercedes dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Naylor rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Robert cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Bauers 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Vaughn lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Madrigal 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Giménez ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Lamb ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cleveland
|000
|002
|110
|—
|4
|Chicago
|100
|000
|001
|—
|2
E_Giménez (2), Abreu 2 (2). LOB_Cleveland 6, Chicago 9. 2B_Bauers (1), Giménez (2), Mercedes (4). 3B_Robert (1). HR_Ramírez (3). SB_E.Rosario 2 (3), Ramírez (2). S_Hedges (1).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Civale W,3-0
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Wittgren H,2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Karinchak H,2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Clase S,3-3
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lynn L,1-1
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|10
|Crochet
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kopech
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Ruiz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Civale (Eaton). WP_Kopech.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_3:17. A_7,049 (40,615).
