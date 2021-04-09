Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cleveland 4, Detroit 1

By The Associated Press
April 9, 2021 10:06 pm
< a min read
      
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 4 1 1 10
W.Castro ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .276
Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222
Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Schoop 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .130
Ramos c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .263
Baddoo lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .385
Goodrum 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .333
Jones cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .188
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 4 7 4 0 10
A.Rosario cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .333
Gamel cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hernández 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .091
Ramírez 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .375
E.Rosario lf 4 1 0 1 0 1 .200
F.Reyes dh 4 2 3 3 0 0 .304
Naylor rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .227
Bauers 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .100
R.Pérez c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .214
Giménez ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Detroit 000 000 010_1 4 1
Cleveland 300 001 00x_4 7 0

E_W.Castro (1). LOB_Detroit 3, Cleveland 4. HR_Ramos (3), off Shaw; F.Reyes (2), off Holland; F.Reyes (3), off Fulmer. RBIs_Ramos (3), E.Rosario (5), F.Reyes 3 (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 0; Cleveland 1 (Hernández). RISP_Detroit 0 for 0; Cleveland 0 for 2.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

GIDP_Jones.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Hernández, Giménez, Bauers).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Holland, L, 0-1 2 2-3 4 3 3 0 3 46 12.60
Farmer 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 22 11.25
Fulmer 4 2 1 1 0 5 68 2.57
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Plesac, W, 1-1 7 3 0 0 0 6 97 1.38
Shaw 1 1 1 1 1 2 21 4.50
Clase, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.00

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:40. A_7,775 (34,788).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 I Got My GSA Schedule - How Do I Flaunt...
4|9 Crush Your Government Contracting Sales...
4|9 Proposal Lessons Learned: We Made the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh throws out first pitch before Red Sox-Orioles game