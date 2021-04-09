Cleveland 4, Detroit 1

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 4 1 1 10 W.Castro ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .276 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Schoop 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .130 Ramos c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .263 Baddoo lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .385 Goodrum 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .333 Jones cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .188

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 4 7 4 0 10 A.Rosario cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .333 Gamel cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hernández 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .091 Ramírez 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .375 E.Rosario lf 4 1 0 1 0 1 .200 F.Reyes dh 4 2 3 3 0 0 .304 Naylor rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .227 Bauers 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .100 R.Pérez c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .214 Giménez ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143

Detroit 000 000 010_1 4 1 Cleveland 300 001 00x_4 7 0

E_W.Castro (1). LOB_Detroit 3, Cleveland 4. HR_Ramos (3), off Shaw; F.Reyes (2), off Holland; F.Reyes (3), off Fulmer. RBIs_Ramos (3), E.Rosario (5), F.Reyes 3 (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 0; Cleveland 1 (Hernández). RISP_Detroit 0 for 0; Cleveland 0 for 2.

GIDP_Jones.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Hernández, Giménez, Bauers).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Holland, L, 0-1 2 2-3 4 3 3 0 3 46 12.60 Farmer 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 22 11.25 Fulmer 4 2 1 1 0 5 68 2.57

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Plesac, W, 1-1 7 3 0 0 0 6 97 1.38 Shaw 1 1 1 1 1 2 21 4.50 Clase, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.00

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:40. A_7,775 (34,788).

