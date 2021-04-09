Cleveland 4, Detroit 1

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|1
|10
|
|W.Castro ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Schoop 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.130
|Ramos c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Baddoo lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.385
|Goodrum 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Jones cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|0
|10
|
|A.Rosario cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Gamel cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.091
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|E.Rosario lf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|F.Reyes dh
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.304
|Naylor rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Bauers 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|R.Pérez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Giménez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Detroit
|000
|000
|010_1
|4
|1
|Cleveland
|300
|001
|00x_4
|7
|0
E_W.Castro (1). LOB_Detroit 3, Cleveland 4. HR_Ramos (3), off Shaw; F.Reyes (2), off Holland; F.Reyes (3), off Fulmer. RBIs_Ramos (3), E.Rosario (5), F.Reyes 3 (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 0; Cleveland 1 (Hernández). RISP_Detroit 0 for 0; Cleveland 0 for 2.
GIDP_Jones.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Hernández, Giménez, Bauers).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Holland, L, 0-1
|2
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|3
|46
|12.60
|Farmer
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|11.25
|Fulmer
|4
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|68
|2.57
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plesac, W, 1-1
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|97
|1.38
|Shaw
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|21
|4.50
|Clase, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.00
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_2:40. A_7,775 (34,788).
