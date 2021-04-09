Cleveland 4, Detroit 1

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|
|W.Castro ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|A.Rosario cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gamel cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Schoop 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Rosario lf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|
|Ramos c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|F.Reyes dh
|4
|2
|3
|3
|
|Baddoo lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Naylor rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goodrum 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bauers 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jones cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Pérez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Giménez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detroit
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|Cleveland
|300
|001
|00x
|—
|4
E_W.Castro (1). DP_Detroit 0, Cleveland 1. LOB_Detroit 3, Cleveland 4. HR_Ramos (3), F.Reyes 2 (3).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Holland L,0-1
|2
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Farmer
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fulmer
|4
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Plesac W,1-1
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Shaw
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Clase S,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_2:40. A_7,775 (34,788).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments