Cleveland 4, Detroit 1

Detroit Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 32 4 7 4 W.Castro ss 4 0 2 0 A.Rosario cf 4 1 1 0 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 Gamel cf 0 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 Hernández 2b 4 0 0 0 Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 Ramírez 3b 4 0 2 0 Schoop 1b 3 0 0 0 E.Rosario lf 4 1 0 1 Ramos c 3 1 1 1 F.Reyes dh 4 2 3 3 Baddoo lf 2 0 0 0 Naylor rf 3 0 0 0 Goodrum 2b 3 0 1 0 Bauers 1b 3 0 0 0 Jones cf 3 0 0 0 R.Pérez c 3 0 1 0 Giménez ss 3 0 0 0

Detroit 000 000 010 — 1 Cleveland 300 001 00x — 4

E_W.Castro (1). DP_Detroit 0, Cleveland 1. LOB_Detroit 3, Cleveland 4. HR_Ramos (3), F.Reyes 2 (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Holland L,0-1 2 2-3 4 3 3 0 3 Farmer 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Fulmer 4 2 1 1 0 5

Cleveland Plesac W,1-1 7 3 0 0 0 6 Shaw 1 1 1 1 1 2 Clase S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:40. A_7,775 (34,788).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.