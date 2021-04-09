Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cleveland 4, Detroit 1

By The Associated Press
April 9, 2021 10:08 pm
< a min read
      
Detroit Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 32 4 7 4
W.Castro ss 4 0 2 0 A.Rosario cf 4 1 1 0
Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 Gamel cf 0 0 0 0
Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 Hernández 2b 4 0 0 0
Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 Ramírez 3b 4 0 2 0
Schoop 1b 3 0 0 0 E.Rosario lf 4 1 0 1
Ramos c 3 1 1 1 F.Reyes dh 4 2 3 3
Baddoo lf 2 0 0 0 Naylor rf 3 0 0 0
Goodrum 2b 3 0 1 0 Bauers 1b 3 0 0 0
Jones cf 3 0 0 0 R.Pérez c 3 0 1 0
Giménez ss 3 0 0 0
Detroit 000 000 010 1
Cleveland 300 001 00x 4

E_W.Castro (1). DP_Detroit 0, Cleveland 1. LOB_Detroit 3, Cleveland 4. HR_Ramos (3), F.Reyes 2 (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Holland L,0-1 2 2-3 4 3 3 0 3
Farmer 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Fulmer 4 2 1 1 0 5
Cleveland
Plesac W,1-1 7 3 0 0 0 6
Shaw 1 1 1 1 1 2
Clase S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:40. A_7,775 (34,788).

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 I Got My GSA Schedule - How Do I Flaunt...
4|9 Crush Your Government Contracting Sales...
4|9 Proposal Lessons Learned: We Made the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh throws out first pitch before Red Sox-Orioles game