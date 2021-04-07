On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 2

By The Associated Press
April 7, 2021 4:18 pm
< a min read
      
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 4 2 4 14
Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .400
Benintendi lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .190
Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Perez c 3 1 1 1 1 2 .211
Soler dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .133
Dozier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Isbel rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .294
Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .400
Lopez ss 2 0 1 1 1 1 .438
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 8 4 3 11
Gamel cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .000
Cé.Hernández 2b 4 1 0 0 0 2 .111
Ramírez 3b 4 2 2 4 0 1 .350
E.Rosario lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Reyes dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .211
Naylor rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .263
Bauers 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .143
R.Pérez c 2 0 0 0 1 2 .182
Giménez ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .182
Kansas City 000 100 100_2 4 0
Cleveland 000 002 02x_4 8 0

LOB_Kansas City 6, Cleveland 6. HR_Perez (2), off Bieber; Ramírez (1), off Hahn; Ramírez (2), off Holland. RBIs_Perez (4), Lopez (2), Ramírez 4 (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Soler, Benintendi); Cleveland 2 (Giménez, Bauers). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 4; Cleveland 0 for 4.

GIDP_Giménez.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Santana).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Junis 5 1 0 0 2 6 58 0.00
Hahn, BS, 1-2 1 2 2 2 0 0 24 8.10
Barlow 1 2 0 0 0 3 26 0.00
Holland, L, 0-1 1-3 3 2 2 1 1 20 18.00
Brentz 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bieber 6 1-3 3 2 2 4 12 103 3.65
Karinchak, BS, 0-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 0.00
Clase, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 0.00
Wittgren, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 16.20

Inherited runners-scored_Brentz 2-0, Karinchak 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:53. A_5,908 (34,788).

