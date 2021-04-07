Cleveland 4, Kansas City 2

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|4
|14
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.400
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.190
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Perez c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.211
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.133
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Isbel rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.294
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Lopez ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.438
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|3
|11
|
|Gamel cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Cé.Hernández 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.111
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.350
|E.Rosario lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.211
|Naylor rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Bauers 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.143
|R.Pérez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.182
|Giménez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|100_2
|4
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|002
|02x_4
|8
|0
LOB_Kansas City 6, Cleveland 6. HR_Perez (2), off Bieber; Ramírez (1), off Hahn; Ramírez (2), off Holland. RBIs_Perez (4), Lopez (2), Ramírez 4 (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Soler, Benintendi); Cleveland 2 (Giménez, Bauers). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 4; Cleveland 0 for 4.
GIDP_Giménez.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Santana).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Junis
|5
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|58
|0.00
|Hahn, BS, 1-2
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|24
|8.10
|Barlow
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|26
|0.00
|Holland, L, 0-1
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|20
|18.00
|Brentz
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber
|6
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|4
|12
|103
|3.65
|Karinchak, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.00
|Clase, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.00
|Wittgren, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|16.20
Inherited runners-scored_Brentz 2-0, Karinchak 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:53. A_5,908 (34,788).
