Cleveland 4, Kansas City 2

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 4 2 4 14 Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .400 Benintendi lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .190 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .211 Perez c 3 1 1 1 1 2 .211 Soler dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .133 Dozier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Isbel rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .294 Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .400 Lopez ss 2 0 1 1 1 1 .438

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 8 4 3 11 Gamel cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .000 Cé.Hernández 2b 4 1 0 0 0 2 .111 Ramírez 3b 4 2 2 4 0 1 .350 E.Rosario lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Reyes dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .211 Naylor rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .263 Bauers 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .143 R.Pérez c 2 0 0 0 1 2 .182 Giménez ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .182

Kansas City 000 100 100_2 4 0 Cleveland 000 002 02x_4 8 0

LOB_Kansas City 6, Cleveland 6. HR_Perez (2), off Bieber; Ramírez (1), off Hahn; Ramírez (2), off Holland. RBIs_Perez (4), Lopez (2), Ramírez 4 (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Soler, Benintendi); Cleveland 2 (Giménez, Bauers). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 4; Cleveland 0 for 4.

GIDP_Giménez.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Santana).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Junis 5 1 0 0 2 6 58 0.00 Hahn, BS, 1-2 1 2 2 2 0 0 24 8.10 Barlow 1 2 0 0 0 3 26 0.00 Holland, L, 0-1 1-3 3 2 2 1 1 20 18.00 Brentz 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bieber 6 1-3 3 2 2 4 12 103 3.65 Karinchak, BS, 0-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 0.00 Clase, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 0.00 Wittgren, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 16.20

Inherited runners-scored_Brentz 2-0, Karinchak 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:53. A_5,908 (34,788).

