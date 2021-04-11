Cleveland 5, Detroit 2

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 2 4 2 5 11 Grossman lf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .227 W.Castro ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .216 Goodrum 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .238 Núñez dh 3 0 0 0 1 3 .000 Candelario 3b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .235 Ramos c 3 1 1 1 1 1 .273 Schoop 1b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .185 Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Jones cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .150

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 5 7 3 7 8 Giménez ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .190 Hernández 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .194 Ramírez 3b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .300 E.Rosario lf 3 2 2 0 1 1 .222 F.Reyes dh 3 1 2 1 1 0 .333 Naylor rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .240 A.Rosario cf 1 0 0 0 2 0 .250 Gamel cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Luplow ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Bauers 1b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .077 b-Chang ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Hedges c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .125

Detroit 100 000 100_2 4 2 Cleveland 011 001 02x_5 7 0

a-struck out for Gamel in the 8th. b-struck out for Bauers in the 8th.

E_Mazara 2 (3). LOB_Detroit 6, Cleveland 7. 2B_E.Rosario (1), Giménez (1), F.Reyes (2). HR_Ramos (4), off Wittgren. RBIs_Candelario (5), Ramos (4), Bauers (1), Hernández (2), F.Reyes (7). SB_E.Rosario (1), Grossman (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Schoop, Núñez); Cleveland 3 (Hedges 2). RISP_Detroit 1 for 6; Cleveland 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Ramírez, A.Rosario. GIDP_Mazara, F.Reyes, A.Rosario.

DP_Detroit 2 (W.Castro, Goodrum, Schoop; W.Castro, Goodrum, Schoop); Cleveland 2 (Ramírez, Giménez, Bauers; Hernández, Giménez, Chang).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ureña, L, 0-2 4 2-3 3 2 2 5 4 85 8.22 Norris 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 15 10.38 Cisnero 1 2 2 2 1 0 15 5.40 Soto 1 0 0 0 1 3 21 3.60

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Allen, W, 1-1 5 2 1 1 3 5 92 2.70 Shaw, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.00 Wittgren, H, 1 1 1 1 1 0 1 16 13.50 Karinchak, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 3 21 0.00 Clase, S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Norris 1-0, Soto 1-0. HBP_Allen (Grossman). WP_Soto.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:04. A_6,859 (34,788).

