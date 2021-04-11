Cleveland 5, Detroit 2

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|2
|5
|11
|
|Grossman lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|W.Castro ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Goodrum 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Núñez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.000
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.235
|Ramos c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.273
|Schoop 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Jones cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|5
|7
|3
|7
|8
|
|Giménez ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.194
|Ramírez 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.300
|E.Rosario lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|F.Reyes dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|Naylor rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|A.Rosario cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.250
|Gamel cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Luplow ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Bauers 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.077
|b-Chang ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Detroit
|100
|000
|100_2
|4
|2
|Cleveland
|011
|001
|02x_5
|7
|0
a-struck out for Gamel in the 8th. b-struck out for Bauers in the 8th.
E_Mazara 2 (3). LOB_Detroit 6, Cleveland 7. 2B_E.Rosario (1), Giménez (1), F.Reyes (2). HR_Ramos (4), off Wittgren. RBIs_Candelario (5), Ramos (4), Bauers (1), Hernández (2), F.Reyes (7). SB_E.Rosario (1), Grossman (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Schoop, Núñez); Cleveland 3 (Hedges 2). RISP_Detroit 1 for 6; Cleveland 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Ramírez, A.Rosario. GIDP_Mazara, F.Reyes, A.Rosario.
DP_Detroit 2 (W.Castro, Goodrum, Schoop; W.Castro, Goodrum, Schoop); Cleveland 2 (Ramírez, Giménez, Bauers; Hernández, Giménez, Chang).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ureña, L, 0-2
|4
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|5
|4
|85
|8.22
|Norris
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|10.38
|Cisnero
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|15
|5.40
|Soto
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|21
|3.60
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Allen, W, 1-1
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|92
|2.70
|Shaw, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.00
|Wittgren, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|13.50
|Karinchak, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|21
|0.00
|Clase, S, 2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Norris 1-0, Soto 1-0. HBP_Allen (Grossman). WP_Soto.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_3:04. A_6,859 (34,788).
