On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cleveland 5, Detroit 2

By The Associated Press
April 11, 2021 4:35 pm
1 min read
      
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 2 4 2 5 11
Grossman lf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .227
W.Castro ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .216
Goodrum 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .238
Núñez dh 3 0 0 0 1 3 .000
Candelario 3b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .235
Ramos c 3 1 1 1 1 1 .273
Schoop 1b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .185
Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Jones cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .150
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 5 7 3 7 8
Giménez ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .190
Hernández 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .194
Ramírez 3b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .300
E.Rosario lf 3 2 2 0 1 1 .222
F.Reyes dh 3 1 2 1 1 0 .333
Naylor rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .240
A.Rosario cf 1 0 0 0 2 0 .250
Gamel cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Luplow ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Bauers 1b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .077
b-Chang ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Hedges c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Detroit 100 000 100_2 4 2
Cleveland 011 001 02x_5 7 0

a-struck out for Gamel in the 8th. b-struck out for Bauers in the 8th.

E_Mazara 2 (3). LOB_Detroit 6, Cleveland 7. 2B_E.Rosario (1), Giménez (1), F.Reyes (2). HR_Ramos (4), off Wittgren. RBIs_Candelario (5), Ramos (4), Bauers (1), Hernández (2), F.Reyes (7). SB_E.Rosario (1), Grossman (2).

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Schoop, Núñez); Cleveland 3 (Hedges 2). RISP_Detroit 1 for 6; Cleveland 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Ramírez, A.Rosario. GIDP_Mazara, F.Reyes, A.Rosario.

DP_Detroit 2 (W.Castro, Goodrum, Schoop; W.Castro, Goodrum, Schoop); Cleveland 2 (Ramírez, Giménez, Bauers; Hernández, Giménez, Chang).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ureña, L, 0-2 4 2-3 3 2 2 5 4 85 8.22
Norris 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 15 10.38
Cisnero 1 2 2 2 1 0 15 5.40
Soto 1 0 0 0 1 3 21 3.60
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Allen, W, 1-1 5 2 1 1 3 5 92 2.70
Shaw, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.00
Wittgren, H, 1 1 1 1 1 0 1 16 13.50
Karinchak, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 3 21 0.00
Clase, S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Norris 1-0, Soto 1-0. HBP_Allen (Grossman). WP_Soto.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:04. A_6,859 (34,788).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|11 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
4|12 GTC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh throws out first pitch before Red Sox-Orioles game