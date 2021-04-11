Cleveland 5, Detroit 2

Detroit Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 2 4 2 Totals 29 5 7 3 Grossman lf 2 1 0 0 Giménez ss 4 1 1 0 W.Castro ss 4 0 0 0 Hernández 2b 4 0 1 1 Goodrum 2b 3 0 0 0 Ramírez 3b 2 1 0 0 Núñez dh 3 0 0 0 E.Rosario lf 3 2 2 0 Candelario 3b 3 0 1 1 F.Reyes dh 3 1 2 1 Ramos c 3 1 1 1 Naylor rf 3 0 1 0 Schoop 1b 4 0 2 0 A.Rosario cf 1 0 0 0 Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 Gamel cf 0 0 0 0 Jones cf 3 0 0 0 Luplow ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Bauers 1b 3 0 0 1 Chang ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Hedges c 4 0 0 0

Detroit 100 000 100 — 2 Cleveland 011 001 02x — 5

E_Mazara 2 (3). DP_Detroit 2, Cleveland 2. LOB_Detroit 6, Cleveland 7. 2B_E.Rosario (1), Giménez (1), F.Reyes (2). HR_Ramos (4). SB_E.Rosario (1), Grossman (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Ureña L,0-2 4 2-3 3 2 2 5 4 Norris 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 Cisnero 1 2 2 2 1 0 Soto 1 0 0 0 1 3

Cleveland Allen W,1-1 5 2 1 1 3 5 Shaw H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Wittgren H,1 1 1 1 1 0 1 Karinchak H,1 1 0 0 0 1 3 Clase S,2-2 1 1 0 0 1 1

Cisnero pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Allen (Grossman). WP_Soto.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:04. A_6,859 (34,788).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.