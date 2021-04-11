On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cleveland 5, Detroit 2

By The Associated Press
April 11, 2021 4:37 pm
< a min read
      
Detroit Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 2 4 2 Totals 29 5 7 3
Grossman lf 2 1 0 0 Giménez ss 4 1 1 0
W.Castro ss 4 0 0 0 Hernández 2b 4 0 1 1
Goodrum 2b 3 0 0 0 Ramírez 3b 2 1 0 0
Núñez dh 3 0 0 0 E.Rosario lf 3 2 2 0
Candelario 3b 3 0 1 1 F.Reyes dh 3 1 2 1
Ramos c 3 1 1 1 Naylor rf 3 0 1 0
Schoop 1b 4 0 2 0 A.Rosario cf 1 0 0 0
Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 Gamel cf 0 0 0 0
Jones cf 3 0 0 0 Luplow ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Bauers 1b 3 0 0 1
Chang ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Hedges c 4 0 0 0
Detroit 100 000 100 2
Cleveland 011 001 02x 5

E_Mazara 2 (3). DP_Detroit 2, Cleveland 2. LOB_Detroit 6, Cleveland 7. 2B_E.Rosario (1), Giménez (1), F.Reyes (2). HR_Ramos (4). SB_E.Rosario (1), Grossman (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Ureña L,0-2 4 2-3 3 2 2 5 4
Norris 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
Cisnero 1 2 2 2 1 0
Soto 1 0 0 0 1 3
Cleveland
Allen W,1-1 5 2 1 1 3 5
Shaw H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Wittgren H,1 1 1 1 1 0 1
Karinchak H,1 1 0 0 0 1 3
Clase S,2-2 1 1 0 0 1 1

Cisnero pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Allen (Grossman). WP_Soto.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:04. A_6,859 (34,788).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|11 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
4|12 GTC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh throws out first pitch before Red Sox-Orioles game