Cleveland 5, Detroit 2

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|2
|
|Totals
|29
|5
|7
|3
|
|Grossman lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Giménez ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|W.Castro ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Goodrum 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Núñez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Rosario lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|F.Reyes dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Ramos c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Naylor rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Schoop 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|A.Rosario cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gamel cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jones cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Luplow ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bauers 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chang ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detroit
|100
|000
|100
|—
|2
|Cleveland
|011
|001
|02x
|—
|5
E_Mazara 2 (3). DP_Detroit 2, Cleveland 2. LOB_Detroit 6, Cleveland 7. 2B_E.Rosario (1), Giménez (1), F.Reyes (2). HR_Ramos (4). SB_E.Rosario (1), Grossman (2).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ureña L,0-2
|4
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|5
|4
|Norris
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Cisnero
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Soto
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allen W,1-1
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Shaw H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wittgren H,1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Karinchak H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Clase S,2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Cisnero pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Allen (Grossman). WP_Soto.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_3:04. A_6,859 (34,788).
