Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 5 3 1 7 Arraez lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .300 Lin lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Donaldson 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .355 Cruz dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .318 Kirilloff 1b-rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .056 Polanco 2b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .192 Rooker rf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .125 Astudillo 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .283 Cave cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .161 Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .314 Jeffers c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .147

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 5 9 5 2 5 Hernandez 2b 4 2 0 0 1 0 .188 Luplow rf 5 1 1 2 0 0 .229 Ramírez 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .247 E.Rosario lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .231 Reyes dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .284 Naylor 1b 4 0 3 0 0 0 .258 R.Pérez c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .167 Giménez ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .204 A.Rosario cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .153

Minnesota 010 100 010 0_3 5 0 Cleveland 000 002 010 2_5 9 0

No outs when winning run scored.

LOB_Minnesota 4, Cleveland 7. 2B_Kirilloff (1), Naylor (6), E.Rosario (3), Giménez (4). HR_Rooker (1), off Plesac; Ramírez (5), off Duffey; Luplow (6), off Colomé. RBIs_Rooker (2), Polanco (8), Arraez (9), E.Rosario (13), Reyes (15), Ramírez (10), Luplow 2 (14). SB_R.Pérez (1). SF_Polanco.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Rooker, Cruz, Jeffers); Cleveland 5 (Giménez, A.Rosario, Naylor, Hernandez 2). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 7; Cleveland 3 for 14.

Runners moved up_Simmons, Cave, Giménez, Luplow, A.Rosario.

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Berríos 5 2-3 5 2 2 1 3 83 3.04 Robles 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 24 5.40 Duffey, BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1 22 3.86 Rogers 1 2 0 0 0 1 20 0.00 Colomé, L, 1-3 0 1 2 1 0 0 3 6.75

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Plesac 7 2-3 5 3 3 1 4 93 5.81 Shaw 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 17 1.00 Clase, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Robles 1-0, Shaw 2-0. WP_Plesac.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_3:10. A_4,555 (34,788).

