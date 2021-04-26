Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|5
|3
|1
|7
|
|Arraez lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Lin lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.355
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Kirilloff 1b-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.056
|Polanco 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.192
|Rooker rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.125
|Astudillo 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Cave cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.147
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|2
|5
|
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.188
|Luplow rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.229
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|E.Rosario lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.284
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|R.Pérez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.167
|Giménez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|A.Rosario cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.153
|Minnesota
|010
|100
|010
|0_3
|5
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|002
|010
|2_5
|9
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
LOB_Minnesota 4, Cleveland 7. 2B_Kirilloff (1), Naylor (6), E.Rosario (3), Giménez (4). HR_Rooker (1), off Plesac; Ramírez (5), off Duffey; Luplow (6), off Colomé. RBIs_Rooker (2), Polanco (8), Arraez (9), E.Rosario (13), Reyes (15), Ramírez (10), Luplow 2 (14). SB_R.Pérez (1). SF_Polanco.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Rooker, Cruz, Jeffers); Cleveland 5 (Giménez, A.Rosario, Naylor, Hernandez 2). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 7; Cleveland 3 for 14.
Runners moved up_Simmons, Cave, Giménez, Luplow, A.Rosario.
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos
|5
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|83
|3.04
|Robles
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|5.40
|Duffey, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|3.86
|Rogers
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|0.00
|Colomé, L, 1-3
|0
|
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|6.75
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plesac
|7
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|4
|93
|5.81
|Shaw
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1.00
|Clase, W, 2-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Robles 1-0, Shaw 2-0. WP_Plesac.
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_3:10. A_4,555 (34,788).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments