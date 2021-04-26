Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3

|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|5
|3
|
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|
|Arraez lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|2
|0
|0
|
|Lin lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Luplow rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|E.Rosario lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Kirilloff 1b-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Polanco 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Rooker rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|R.Pérez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Astudillo 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Giménez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cave cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|A.Rosario cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|010
|100
|010
|0
|—
|3
|Cleveland
|000
|002
|010
|2
|—
|5
LOB_Minnesota 4, Cleveland 7. 2B_Kirilloff (1), Naylor (6), E.Rosario (3), Giménez (4). HR_Rooker (1), Ramírez (5), Luplow (6). SB_R.Pérez (1). SF_Polanco (2).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Berríos
|5
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Robles
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Duffey BS,0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Rogers
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colomé L,1-3
|0
|
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Plesac
|7
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Shaw
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Clase W,2-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Colomé pitched to 1 batter in the 10th.
WP_Plesac.
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_3:10. A_4,555 (34,788).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments