Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3

Minnesota Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 3 5 3 Totals 36 5 9 5 Arraez lf 4 0 1 1 Hernandez 2b 4 2 0 0 Lin lf 0 0 0 0 Luplow rf 5 1 1 2 Donaldson 3b 3 0 0 0 Ramírez 3b 4 1 1 1 Cruz dh 4 1 1 0 E.Rosario lf 4 1 2 1 Kirilloff 1b-rf 4 0 1 0 Reyes dh 4 0 1 1 Polanco 2b 3 0 0 1 Naylor 1b 4 0 3 0 Rooker rf 3 1 1 1 R.Pérez c 3 0 0 0 Astudillo 1b 1 0 0 0 Giménez ss 4 0 1 0 Cave cf 4 1 1 0 A.Rosario cf 4 0 0 0 Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 Jeffers c 4 0 0 0

Minnesota 010 100 010 0 — 3 Cleveland 000 002 010 2 — 5

LOB_Minnesota 4, Cleveland 7. 2B_Kirilloff (1), Naylor (6), E.Rosario (3), Giménez (4). HR_Rooker (1), Ramírez (5), Luplow (6). SB_R.Pérez (1). SF_Polanco (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Berríos 5 2-3 5 2 2 1 3 Robles 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Duffey BS,0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1 Rogers 1 2 0 0 0 1 Colomé L,1-3 0 1 2 1 0 0

Cleveland Plesac 7 2-3 5 3 3 1 4 Shaw 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Clase W,2-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

Colomé pitched to 1 batter in the 10th.

WP_Plesac.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_3:10. A_4,555 (34,788).

