Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 3

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|2
|8
|
|Luplow cf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.250
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.161
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Giménez ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|E.Rosario lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|A.Rosario ss-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|R.Pérez c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.194
|Chang 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|b-Bauers ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Bieber p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|c-Naylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Clase p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|7
|3
|2
|16
|
|Winker lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.368
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.271
|Suárez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|Naquin cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.262
|Schrock 2b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.143
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.382
|Farmer 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|C.Pérez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Fulmer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Senzel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Miley p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|a-Payton ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Romano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|India 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Cleveland
|100
|300
|200_6
|8
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|020
|010_3
|7
|2
a-singled for Miley in the 5th. b-lined out for Chang in the 9th. c-flied out for Bieber in the 9th. d-struck out for Fulmer in the 9th.
E_Ramírez (3), Winker 2 (2). LOB_Cleveland 3, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Reyes (3), Votto 2 (3). HR_Ramírez (4), off Miley; R.Pérez (3), off Miley; Luplow (4), off Romano; Naquin (6), off Bieber. RBIs_Ramírez (8), R.Pérez 3 (8), Luplow 2 (10), Votto 2 (10), Naquin (15).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Hernandez, A.Rosario); Cincinnati 3 (Miley, Suárez, Naquin). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 8; Cincinnati 1 for 7.
GIDP_Hernandez, Barnhart.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Ramírez, A.Rosario, Chang); Cincinnati 1 (Schrock, Votto).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, W, 2-1
|8
|
|6
|3
|3
|2
|13
|104
|2.45
|Clase, S, 4-5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|0.00
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley, L, 2-1
|5
|
|5
|4
|4
|1
|5
|83
|2.25
|Romano
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|36
|5.11
|C.Pérez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|5.40
|Fulmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.93
Inherited runners-scored_C.Pérez 1-0. WP_Bieber.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:42. A_12,551 (42,319).
