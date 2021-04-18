Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 3

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 6 8 6 2 8 Luplow cf-rf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .250 Hernandez 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .161 Ramírez 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .232 Reyes rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .235 Giménez ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .235 E.Rosario lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .245 A.Rosario ss-cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .200 R.Pérez c 4 1 1 3 0 2 .194 Chang 1b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .231 b-Bauers ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .160 Bieber p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 c-Naylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Clase p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 3 7 3 2 16 Winker lf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .368 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .295 Votto 1b 4 0 3 2 0 1 .271 Suárez ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .176 Naquin cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .262 Schrock 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .143 Barnhart c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .382 Farmer 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143 C.Pérez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Fulmer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Senzel ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .216 Miley p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143 a-Payton ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .500 Romano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 India 2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .283

Cleveland 100 300 200_6 8 1 Cincinnati 000 020 010_3 7 2

a-singled for Miley in the 5th. b-lined out for Chang in the 9th. c-flied out for Bieber in the 9th. d-struck out for Fulmer in the 9th.

E_Ramírez (3), Winker 2 (2). LOB_Cleveland 3, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Reyes (3), Votto 2 (3). HR_Ramírez (4), off Miley; R.Pérez (3), off Miley; Luplow (4), off Romano; Naquin (6), off Bieber. RBIs_Ramírez (8), R.Pérez 3 (8), Luplow 2 (10), Votto 2 (10), Naquin (15).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Hernandez, A.Rosario); Cincinnati 3 (Miley, Suárez, Naquin). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 8; Cincinnati 1 for 7.

GIDP_Hernandez, Barnhart.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Ramírez, A.Rosario, Chang); Cincinnati 1 (Schrock, Votto).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bieber, W, 2-1 8 6 3 3 2 13 104 2.45 Clase, S, 4-5 1 1 0 0 0 3 19 0.00

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miley, L, 2-1 5 5 4 4 1 5 83 2.25 Romano 1 2-3 3 2 2 1 1 36 5.11 C.Pérez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 18 5.40 Fulmer 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.93

Inherited runners-scored_C.Pérez 1-0. WP_Bieber.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:42. A_12,551 (42,319).

