Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 3

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|7
|3
|
|Luplow cf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Winker lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Suárez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Giménez ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Naquin cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|E.Rosario lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Schrock 2b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Rosario ss-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Pérez c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Farmer 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chang 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|C.Pérez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bauers ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fulmer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bieber p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Senzel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Naylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miley p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clase p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Payton ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Romano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|India 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cleveland
|100
|300
|200
|—
|6
|Cincinnati
|000
|020
|010
|—
|3
E_Ramírez (3), Winker 2 (2). DP_Cleveland 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Cleveland 3, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Reyes (3), Votto 2 (3). HR_Ramírez (4), R.Pérez (3), Luplow (4), Naquin (6).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bieber W,2-1
|8
|
|6
|3
|3
|2
|13
|Clase S,4-5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Miley L,2-1
|5
|
|5
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Romano
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|C.Pérez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fulmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Bieber.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:42. A_12,551 (42,319).
