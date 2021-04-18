On Air: Federal News Network program
Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 3

By The Associated Press
April 18, 2021 4:09 pm
< a min read
      
Cleveland Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 6 8 6 Totals 35 3 7 3
Luplow cf-rf 3 1 1 2 Winker lf 5 1 1 0
Hernandez 2b 3 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0
Ramírez 3b 4 1 1 1 Votto 1b 4 0 3 2
Reyes rf 4 0 1 0 Suárez ss 4 0 0 0
Giménez ss 0 0 0 0 Naquin cf 3 1 1 1
E.Rosario lf 4 1 1 0 Schrock 2b-3b 4 0 0 0
A.Rosario ss-cf 4 1 1 0 Barnhart c 3 0 1 0
R.Pérez c 4 1 1 3 Farmer 3b 3 0 0 0
Chang 1b 3 1 2 0 C.Pérez p 0 0 0 0
Bauers ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Fulmer p 0 0 0 0
Bieber p 3 0 0 0 Senzel ph 1 0 0 0
Naylor ph 1 0 0 0 Miley p 1 0 0 0
Clase p 0 0 0 0 Payton ph 1 1 1 0
Romano p 0 0 0 0
India 2b 2 0 0 0
Cleveland 100 300 200 6
Cincinnati 000 020 010 3

E_Ramírez (3), Winker 2 (2). DP_Cleveland 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Cleveland 3, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Reyes (3), Votto 2 (3). HR_Ramírez (4), R.Pérez (3), Luplow (4), Naquin (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Bieber W,2-1 8 6 3 3 2 13
Clase S,4-5 1 1 0 0 0 3
Cincinnati
Miley L,2-1 5 5 4 4 1 5
Romano 1 2-3 3 2 2 1 1
C.Pérez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Fulmer 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Bieber.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:42. A_12,551 (42,319).

