Cleveland 7, Minnesota 4

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 8 4 0 6 Arraez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .314 Buxton cf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .390 Cruz dh 4 2 2 1 0 1 .329 Kirilloff lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .091 Astudillo 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .280 Cave rf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .182 Garver c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .151 Simmons ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .289

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 7 9 7 5 8 Hernandez 2b 4 1 1 1 1 2 .190 Luplow cf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .216 Ramírez 3b 4 1 2 2 1 1 .259 E.Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .220 Reyes dh 4 2 3 2 0 1 .308 Naylor rf 3 2 1 0 0 0 .261 Bauers 1b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .167 R.Pérez c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .154 Giménez ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .192

Minnesota 200 100 010_4 8 0 Cleveland 111 002 02x_7 9 1

E_Giménez (3). LOB_Minnesota 3, Cleveland 8. 2B_Cave (4), Hernandez (3), Ramírez (3), Naylor (7), Bauers (2). 3B_Cruz (1). HR_Buxton (7), off Civale; Ramírez (6), off Maeda; Reyes 2 (7), off Maeda. RBIs_Cruz (16), Kirilloff (1), Astudillo (7), Buxton (13), Ramírez 2 (12), Reyes 2 (17), Bauers (2), Hernandez (4), Luplow (15).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 1 (Kirilloff, Simmons); Cleveland 5 (E.Rosario 2, R.Pérez, Ramírez). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 5; Cleveland 2 for 8.

GIDP_Naylor.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Arraez, Simmons, Astudillo).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Maeda, L, 1-2 5 2-3 8 5 5 0 3 75 6.56 Thielbar 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 4.00 Stashak 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 15 10.50 Colomé 2-3 0 2 2 3 2 30 8.31 Alcala 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.50

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Civale, W, 4-0 7 2-3 8 4 4 0 4 99 2.94 Karinchak, S, 2-3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 16 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Thielbar 1-1, Alcala 3-1. HBP_Colomé (Naylor), Alcala (Luplow).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:07. A_6,303 (34,788).

