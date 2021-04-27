Cleveland 7, Minnesota 4

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|0
|6
|
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Buxton cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.390
|Cruz dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.329
|Kirilloff lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.091
|Astudillo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Cave rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Garver c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.151
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|7
|9
|7
|5
|8
|
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.190
|Luplow cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.216
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.259
|E.Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Reyes dh
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.308
|Naylor rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Bauers 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.167
|R.Pérez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.154
|Giménez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.192
|Minnesota
|200
|100
|010_4
|8
|0
|Cleveland
|111
|002
|02x_7
|9
|1
E_Giménez (3). LOB_Minnesota 3, Cleveland 8. 2B_Cave (4), Hernandez (3), Ramírez (3), Naylor (7), Bauers (2). 3B_Cruz (1). HR_Buxton (7), off Civale; Ramírez (6), off Maeda; Reyes 2 (7), off Maeda. RBIs_Cruz (16), Kirilloff (1), Astudillo (7), Buxton (13), Ramírez 2 (12), Reyes 2 (17), Bauers (2), Hernandez (4), Luplow (15).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 1 (Kirilloff, Simmons); Cleveland 5 (E.Rosario 2, R.Pérez, Ramírez). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 5; Cleveland 2 for 8.
GIDP_Naylor.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Arraez, Simmons, Astudillo).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Maeda, L, 1-2
|5
|2-3
|8
|5
|5
|0
|3
|75
|6.56
|Thielbar
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|4.00
|Stashak
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|15
|10.50
|Colomé
|
|2-3
|0
|2
|2
|3
|2
|30
|8.31
|Alcala
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.50
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Civale, W, 4-0
|7
|2-3
|8
|4
|4
|0
|4
|99
|2.94
|Karinchak, S, 2-3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Thielbar 1-1, Alcala 3-1. HBP_Colomé (Naylor), Alcala (Luplow).
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:07. A_6,303 (34,788).
