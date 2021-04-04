Cleveland 9, Detroit 3

Cleveland Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 9 10 9 Totals 27 3 2 3 Luplow cf 4 1 1 2 Grossman dh 2 0 0 0 Hernández 2b 4 1 0 0 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 Ramírez 3b 5 1 2 0 W.Castro ss 3 1 0 0 E.Rosario lf 3 1 1 2 Mazara rf 3 1 1 2 F.Reyes dh 4 1 1 2 Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0 A.Rosario ss 4 1 1 0 V.Reyes cf 3 0 0 0 Giménez ss 0 0 0 0 H.Castro 1b 3 0 0 0 Naylor rf 4 1 1 0 Greiner c 3 0 0 0 Chang 1b 4 1 2 2 Baddoo lf 3 1 1 1 Hedges c 4 1 1 1

Cleveland 100 001 421 — 9 Detroit 201 000 000 — 3

E_Skubal (1). DP_Cleveland 2, Detroit 0. LOB_Cleveland 3, Detroit 0. 2B_Chang (1), Ramírez (1), Naylor (2). HR_Luplow (1), F.Reyes (1), Hedges (1), Mazara (1), Baddoo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland Civale W,1-0 7 2 3 3 3 6 Quantrill 1 0 0 0 0 2 Clase 1 0 0 0 0 1

Detroit Skubal 5 1-3 4 2 2 2 4 Norris L,0-1 BS,0-1 1 2-3 4 4 4 0 1 Farmer 1 1 2 2 1 0 Alexander 1 1 1 1 0 1

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:38. A_8,000 (41,083).

