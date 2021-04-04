Cleveland 9, Detroit 3

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|9
|10
|9
|
|Totals
|27
|3
|2
|3
|
|Luplow cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Grossman dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|W.Castro ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|E.Rosario lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Mazara rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|F.Reyes dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Rosario ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|V.Reyes cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Giménez ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Castro 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Naylor rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Greiner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chang 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Baddoo lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hedges c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|100
|001
|421
|—
|9
|Detroit
|201
|000
|000
|—
|3
E_Skubal (1). DP_Cleveland 2, Detroit 0. LOB_Cleveland 3, Detroit 0. 2B_Chang (1), Ramírez (1), Naylor (2). HR_Luplow (1), F.Reyes (1), Hedges (1), Mazara (1), Baddoo (1).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Civale W,1-0
|7
|
|2
|3
|3
|3
|6
|Quantrill
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Clase
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Skubal
|5
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Norris L,0-1 BS,0-1
|1
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|Farmer
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Alexander
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_2:38. A_8,000 (41,083).
