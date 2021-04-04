On Air: Federal News Network program
Cleveland 9, Detroit 3

By The Associated Press
April 4, 2021 4:07 pm
< a min read
      
Cleveland Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 9 10 9 Totals 27 3 2 3
Luplow cf 4 1 1 2 Grossman dh 2 0 0 0
Hernández 2b 4 1 0 0 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0
Ramírez 3b 5 1 2 0 W.Castro ss 3 1 0 0
E.Rosario lf 3 1 1 2 Mazara rf 3 1 1 2
F.Reyes dh 4 1 1 2 Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0
A.Rosario ss 4 1 1 0 V.Reyes cf 3 0 0 0
Giménez ss 0 0 0 0 H.Castro 1b 3 0 0 0
Naylor rf 4 1 1 0 Greiner c 3 0 0 0
Chang 1b 4 1 2 2 Baddoo lf 3 1 1 1
Hedges c 4 1 1 1
Cleveland 100 001 421 9
Detroit 201 000 000 3

E_Skubal (1). DP_Cleveland 2, Detroit 0. LOB_Cleveland 3, Detroit 0. 2B_Chang (1), Ramírez (1), Naylor (2). HR_Luplow (1), F.Reyes (1), Hedges (1), Mazara (1), Baddoo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Civale W,1-0 7 2 3 3 3 6
Quantrill 1 0 0 0 0 2
Clase 1 0 0 0 0 1
Detroit
Skubal 5 1-3 4 2 2 2 4
Norris L,0-1 BS,0-1 1 2-3 4 4 4 0 1
Farmer 1 1 2 2 1 0
Alexander 1 1 1 1 0 1

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:38. A_8,000 (41,083).

