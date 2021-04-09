Trending:
Clippers’ Beverley to miss time after breaking left hand

By The Associated Press
April 9, 2021 10:33 pm
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clippers guard Patrick Beverley is likely to miss the rest of the regular season after breaking his left hand during Thursday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.

Beverley was going for a rebound in the fourth quarter of Los Angeles’ 113-103 victory when he broke the fourth metacarpal bone in his left hand. The Clippers announced before Friday’s game against the Houston Rockets that Beverley had surgery and will be evaluated again in three to four weeks. The NBA playoffs start on May 22.

Beverley, who is averaging 8.0 points per game, had returned to the lineup Tuesday against Portland after missing 12 games due to a knee injury. He also missed eight games earlier in the season due to right knee soreness.

The Clippers acquired Rajon Rondo at the trade deadline, but he has been dealing with a lingering adductor strain injury. Rondo was also out of the lineup on Friday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

