Clippers without 4 key players against Pistons

By The Associated Press
April 14, 2021 6:24 pm
< a min read
      

DETROIT (AP) — Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Serge Ibaka and Patrick Beverley are all out for the Los Angeles Clippers for their game at Detroit on Wednesday night.

Leonard is out with a sore right foot, Ibaka has lower back tightness, Beverley has a broken left hand, and the Clippers said they will rest George for this game.

Los Angeles beat Indiana 126-115 on Tuesday night for its sixth straight victory. The Clippers play at Philadelphia on Friday night.

Rodney McGruder (sprained right elbow) and Dennis Smith Jr. (left knee inflammation) are sidelined for the Pistons.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Sports News

