Sports News

Colorado 6, Houston 2

By The Associated Press
April 21, 2021 1:23 am
Houston Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 5 2 Totals 29 6 7 6
Straw cf 4 0 0 0 Tapia lf 2 0 1 0
Brantley lf 3 1 3 0 McMahon 2b 4 1 1 0
Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 Story ss 4 1 1 0
Correa ss 4 1 1 1 Blackmon rf 2 2 0 0
Tucker rf 4 0 0 0 Cron 1b 4 1 2 5
Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 Daza cf 4 0 1 0
Díaz 2b 4 0 1 1 Fuentes 3b 4 0 0 0
Maldonado c 1 0 0 0 Nuñez c 2 1 1 1
Alvarez ph 1 0 0 0 Gray p 2 0 0 0
Garcia p 2 0 0 0 Almonte p 0 0 0 0
Abreu p 0 0 0 0 Hilliard ph 1 0 0 0
Toro ph 1 0 0 0 Givens p 0 0 0 0
Stanek p 0 0 0 0 Stephenson p 0 0 0 0
Raley p 0 0 0 0
Smith p 0 0 0 0
Houston 000 001 001 2
Colorado 000 002 13x 6

E_Fuentes (1), Story (1). DP_Houston 2, Colorado 3. LOB_Houston 6, Colorado 4. 2B_Correa (4), Díaz (3), Tapia (1), Daza (2), Cron (4). HR_Nuñez (4), Cron (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Garcia L,0-1 5 2-3 3 2 2 3 6
Abreu BS,0-1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Stanek 2-3 1 1 1 0 2
Raley 2-3 1 2 2 1 1
Smith 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Colorado
Gray W,2-1 6 2-3 3 1 1 4 6
Almonte H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Givens H,2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Stephenson 1 1 1 0 0 1

HBP_Garcia (Blackmon).

T_3:08. A_10,144 (50,445).

Sports News

