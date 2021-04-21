Colorado 6, Houston 2

|Houston
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|29
|6
|7
|6
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tapia lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Brantley lf
|3
|1
|3
|0
|McMahon 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Story ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Blackmon rf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|2
|5
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Daza cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Díaz 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Fuentes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Maldonado c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nuñez c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Alvarez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Garcia p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Almonte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abreu p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hilliard ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Toro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Givens p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stephenson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Raley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|000
|001
|001
|—
|2
|Colorado
|000
|002
|13x
|—
|6
E_Fuentes (1), Story (1). DP_Houston 2, Colorado 3. LOB_Houston 6, Colorado 4. 2B_Correa (4), Díaz (3), Tapia (1), Daza (2), Cron (4). HR_Nuñez (4), Cron (1).
|Houston
|Garcia L,0-1
|5
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|6
|Abreu BS,0-1
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanek
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Raley
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Smith
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Colorado
|Gray W,2-1
|6
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|4
|6
|Almonte H,2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Givens H,2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stephenson
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Garcia (Blackmon).
T_3:08. A_10,144 (50,445).
