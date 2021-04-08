Colorado 8, Arizona 0

|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|
|Totals
|33
|8
|10
|7
|
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hampson cf
|3
|3
|2
|1
|
|Marte cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Owings rf
|3
|1
|3
|2
|
|C.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hilliard rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Vogt ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Story ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cron 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mathisen ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|McMahon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Fuentes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Daza lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Escobar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Senzatela p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tapia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Locastro rf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sheffield p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bumgarner p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|VanMeter rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Colorado
|102
|200
|03x
|—
|8
E_C.Kelly (1). DP_Arizona 0, Colorado 1. LOB_Arizona 6, Colorado 7. 2B_C.Kelly (2), Walker (1), Owings 2 (3), Cron (2). 3B_Owings (2), Hilliard (1). SB_Hampson 2 (3). S_Senzatela (1).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bumgarner L,0-1
|5
|
|8
|5
|5
|2
|4
|C.Smith
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Swarzak
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Senzatela W,1-1
|8
|
|4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Sheffield
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Bumgarner (Cron). WP_Sheffield(2).
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ben May; Third, Bill Welke.
T_2:57. A_12,894 (50,445).
