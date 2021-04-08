Colorado 8, Arizona 0

Arizona Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 0 5 0 Totals 33 8 10 7 Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 Hampson cf 3 3 2 1 Marte cf 3 0 0 0 Owings rf 3 1 3 2 C.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Hilliard rf 2 1 1 2 Vogt ph 0 0 0 0 Story ss 5 0 0 0 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 Cron 1b 3 1 1 1 Mathisen ph 1 0 1 0 McMahon 2b 3 0 0 0 Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 Fuentes 3b 4 0 1 1 Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 Díaz c 3 1 1 0 Cabrera 3b 3 0 0 0 Daza lf 4 1 1 0 Escobar 2b 4 0 0 0 Senzatela p 2 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 2 0 1 0 Tapia ph 1 0 0 0 Locastro rf-cf 3 0 0 0 Sheffield p 0 0 0 0 Bumgarner p 2 0 0 0 VanMeter rf 1 0 1 0

Arizona 000 000 000 — 0 Colorado 102 200 03x — 8

E_C.Kelly (1). DP_Arizona 0, Colorado 1. LOB_Arizona 6, Colorado 7. 2B_C.Kelly (2), Walker (1), Owings 2 (3), Cron (2). 3B_Owings (2), Hilliard (1). SB_Hampson 2 (3). S_Senzatela (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona Bumgarner L,0-1 5 8 5 5 2 4 C.Smith 2 0 0 0 1 5 Swarzak 1 2 3 3 1 1

Colorado Senzatela W,1-1 8 4 0 0 2 3 Sheffield 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Bumgarner (Cron). WP_Sheffield(2).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ben May; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:57. A_12,894 (50,445).

