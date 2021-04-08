On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Colorado 8, Arizona 0

By The Associated Press
April 8, 2021 12:00 am
< a min read
      
Arizona Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 0 5 0 Totals 33 8 10 7
Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 Hampson cf 3 3 2 1
Marte cf 3 0 0 0 Owings rf 3 1 3 2
C.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Hilliard rf 2 1 1 2
Vogt ph 0 0 0 0 Story ss 5 0 0 0
Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 Cron 1b 3 1 1 1
Mathisen ph 1 0 1 0 McMahon 2b 3 0 0 0
Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 Fuentes 3b 4 0 1 1
Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 Díaz c 3 1 1 0
Cabrera 3b 3 0 0 0 Daza lf 4 1 1 0
Escobar 2b 4 0 0 0 Senzatela p 2 0 0 0
C.Kelly c 2 0 1 0 Tapia ph 1 0 0 0
Locastro rf-cf 3 0 0 0 Sheffield p 0 0 0 0
Bumgarner p 2 0 0 0
VanMeter rf 1 0 1 0
Arizona 000 000 000 0
Colorado 102 200 03x 8

E_C.Kelly (1). DP_Arizona 0, Colorado 1. LOB_Arizona 6, Colorado 7. 2B_C.Kelly (2), Walker (1), Owings 2 (3), Cron (2). 3B_Owings (2), Hilliard (1). SB_Hampson 2 (3). S_Senzatela (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Bumgarner L,0-1 5 8 5 5 2 4
C.Smith 2 0 0 0 1 5
Swarzak 1 2 3 3 1 1
Colorado
Senzatela W,1-1 8 4 0 0 2 3
Sheffield 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Bumgarner (Cron). WP_Sheffield(2).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ben May; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:57. A_12,894 (50,445).

