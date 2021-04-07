Colorado 8, Arizona 0

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 0 5 0 2 4 Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .095 Marte cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .462 C.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Vogt ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Mathisen ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .200 Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .160 Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Cabrera 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .263 Escobar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .048 C.Kelly c 2 0 1 0 1 0 .462 Locastro rf-cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Bumgarner p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .250 VanMeter rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .333

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 8 10 7 4 10 Hampson cf 3 3 2 1 2 0 .300 Owings rf 3 1 3 2 0 0 .500 Hilliard rf 2 1 1 2 0 1 .273 Story ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .185 Cron 1b 3 1 1 1 0 2 .190 McMahon 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .381 Fuentes 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .211 Díaz c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .143 Daza lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .111 Senzatela p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 b-Tapia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .190 Sheffield p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Arizona 000 000 000_0 5 1 Colorado 102 200 03x_8 10 0

a-pinch hit for C.Smith in the 8th. b-flied out for Senzatela in the 8th. c-singled for Swarzak in the 9th.

E_C.Kelly (1). LOB_Arizona 6, Colorado 7. 2B_C.Kelly (2), Walker (1), Owings 2 (3), Cron (2). 3B_Owings (2), Hilliard (1). RBIs_Owings 2 (3), Cron (1), Fuentes (5), Hampson (5), Hilliard 2 (4). SB_Hampson 2 (3). CS_Hampson (0). S_Senzatela.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Escobar 2); Colorado 4 (McMahon 2, Díaz, Story). RISP_Arizona 0 for 7; Colorado 6 for 15.

Runners moved up_Peralta, Story 2. GIDP_Marte.

DP_Colorado 1 (McMahon, Story, Cron).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bumgarner, L, 0-1 5 8 5 5 2 4 99 11.00 C.Smith 2 0 0 0 1 5 34 5.40 Swarzak 1 2 3 3 1 1 16 27.00

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Senzatela, W, 1-1 8 4 0 0 2 3 96 5.56 Sheffield 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 0.00

HBP_Bumgarner (Cron). WP_Sheffield(2).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ben May; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:57. A_12,894 (50,445).

