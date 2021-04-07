Colorado 8, Arizona 0

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|2
|4
|
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.095
|Marte cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.462
|C.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Vogt ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Mathisen ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Cabrera 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Escobar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.048
|C.Kelly c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.462
|Locastro rf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Bumgarner p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|VanMeter rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|8
|10
|7
|4
|10
|
|Hampson cf
|3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.300
|Owings rf
|3
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.500
|Hilliard rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.273
|Story ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|Cron 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.190
|McMahon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.381
|Fuentes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.211
|Díaz c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.143
|Daza lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Senzatela p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Tapia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Sheffield p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|1
|Colorado
|102
|200
|03x_8
|10
|0
a-pinch hit for C.Smith in the 8th. b-flied out for Senzatela in the 8th. c-singled for Swarzak in the 9th.
E_C.Kelly (1). LOB_Arizona 6, Colorado 7. 2B_C.Kelly (2), Walker (1), Owings 2 (3), Cron (2). 3B_Owings (2), Hilliard (1). RBIs_Owings 2 (3), Cron (1), Fuentes (5), Hampson (5), Hilliard 2 (4). SB_Hampson 2 (3). CS_Hampson (0). S_Senzatela.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Escobar 2); Colorado 4 (McMahon 2, Díaz, Story). RISP_Arizona 0 for 7; Colorado 6 for 15.
Runners moved up_Peralta, Story 2. GIDP_Marte.
DP_Colorado 1 (McMahon, Story, Cron).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner, L, 0-1
|5
|
|8
|5
|5
|2
|4
|99
|11.00
|C.Smith
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|34
|5.40
|Swarzak
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|16
|27.00
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela, W, 1-1
|8
|
|4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|96
|5.56
|Sheffield
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
HBP_Bumgarner (Cron). WP_Sheffield(2).
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ben May; Third, Bill Welke.
T_2:57. A_12,894 (50,445).
